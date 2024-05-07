Wuthering Waves Release Date Countdown & Preload Times

Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games’ latest ARPG, is coming out this month, which means what little is left of my last paycheck will have to be reserved for Calcharo rolls. If you want to know how much is left until then, scroll down for the Wuthering Waves release date countdown and preload times.

Wuthering Waves Release Time Countdown

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 4 : 1 3 : 1 9 : 0 8

Wuthering Waves is set to release at 00:00 PT / 09:00 CET on May 22nd. The game will launch for iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Windows, but it is still unknown whether the servers for all platforms and regions will open at the same time. If any news surfaces, we’ll be sure to update this post.

Another thing worth noting is that if you have played WuWa during one of the closed beta tests, your progress will be reset. Having an unfair advantage over all the other people who weren’t as fortunate as you wouldn’t be cool, now would it?

Wuthering Waves Preload Times

Based on currently available data, if you’ve preregistered for Wuthering Waves, you’ll be able to preload it around 24 hours before the release on PC/PlayStation. For Android and iOS, you can set the game to download automatically, which should happen within 12 hours of the release.

Still, these are subject to change in the upcoming days while we prepare for the launch. We’ll gather more information and add it to this article if it’s relevant. Until then, keep this countdown open in a new tab and stop spending money on other gachas. You might want to save it for this one.

Anyway, that's all we have regarding the Wuthering Waves release time countdown and preload times.

