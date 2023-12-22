Walmart Discovered Codes (December 2023)

If only shopping at Walmart was as fun and engaging as Walmart Discovered is. Being able to glide around would sure be something! On top of a fun romp through the shop, Walmart Discovered has codes you can redeem for exclusive rewards!

All Walmart Discovered Codes List

Unfortunately, Walmart Discovered does not currently have codes, as of Dec. 22, 2023.

Walmart Discovered Codes (Working)

No codes just yet.

Walmart Discovered Codes (Expired)

Lantern1000

Bat500

Winterfest

2000C

GEM200

How To Redeem Codes in Walmart Discovered

In the very top-right corner, select the Codes icon. Type in a working promo code in the text box. Select Submit Code.

How Can You Get More Walmart Discovered Codes?

The best way to be on the up-and-up with Walmart Discovered codes is to join the official Discord channel. The developers will occasionally release a code, via server message, and you’ll need to be quick in redeeming it.

Why Are My Walmart Discovered Codes Not Working?

More often than not, the main reason Walmart Discovered codes won’t work is because they’ve expired. These codes do not stick around very often; in fact, only a predetermined number of players can use the code before it goes unusable. You could also check the spelling and case-sensitivity!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Walmart Discovered

Walmart Discovered has both in-game currency and Gems, both of which you can earn from simply playing the game. You’ll find Coins, the main currency, all over the play and collected from completing quests. You can then take those currencies and purchase cosmetic items to personalize your Walmart shopping cart.

What is Walmart Discovered?

Walmart Discovered is a UGC game, which essentially pulls user-created content and let’s you browse right on the spot. You’ll find popular games and clothing, as well as minigames you can play to pass the time with your friends.

That about wraps up our Walmart Discovered codes guide! There are always more rewards to collect on Roblox, so go check out our other code guides for Gun Warriors and SCP Tower Defense.