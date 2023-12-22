Gun Warriors Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 22, 2023 We looked for new codes!

Gun Warriors is an FPS Roblox experience where you fight hordes of enemies or other players using one of the hundreds of guns available in the game. Good guns are rare, so using the codes we listed below is mandatory if you want to stay ahead of the competition.

All Gun Warriors Codes List

Gun Warriors Codes (Working)

10KLIKES —2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 5

—2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 5 ZYQTM —Hero Kun

—Hero Kun brilliantgame —2X Coins Potion (30 min) x 2, 2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 2

—2X Coins Potion (30 min) x 2, 2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 2 1025 —Spin x 25

—Spin x 25 SYMMOTO —Respawn Gem x 20

—Respawn Gem x 20 THANKS —Life Steal Chip Lv.5

—Life Steal Chip Lv.5 1MVISITS —Endless Key x 18

—Endless Key x 18 100kmembers —2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 5

—2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 5 World3 —2X Coins Potion (30 min) x 2, 2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 2

—2X Coins Potion (30 min) x 2, 2X EXP Potion (30 min) x 2 Aurora—Barett-Aurora Weapon

Gun Warriors Codes (Expired)

gameisback—10,000,000 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Gun Warriors

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Gun Warriors codes:

Open Gun Warriors on Roblox. Click the Settings icon (middle button on the top right). Scroll down until you see the Codes section. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Accept to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Gun Warriors Codes?

The newest Gun Warriors codes always appear on the developers’ Discord server. You can find them in the Information section. Joining that server and receiving all the unrelated notifications can be a hassle, so bookmarking this article instead is way more convenient. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Gun Warriors Codes Not Working?

If your Gun Warriors codes aren’t working, a couple of things could have happened. The most common reasons for non-working codes are:

Spelling error—Gun Warriors codes are case-sensitive and often long, so copy-pasting them is the best method to redeem them.

Expired Codes—All codes have expiration dates which developers don’t always specify. Therefore, it’s best you redeem them as soon as you find them.

Fake Codes—Unless they are from the official Discord server, they are not guaranteed to work.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Gun Warriors

Here is a list of all the free stuff you can unlock now in Gun Warriors:

Ak-47 Tornado Weapon—Stay in-game for 19 minutes and kill 100 monsters (Repeatable 10x).

150 Inventory Slots Expansion—Stay in-game for 60 minutes and kill 1000 monsters.

7 Login day rewards, including a 12.5 DPS Sniper.

5 Endless Keys for being in-game for 60 minutes each day.

Free battle pass rewards you unlock by completing battle pass quests.

Free daily spin and chests.

What Is Gun Warriors?

Gun Warriors is an FPS multiplayer shooter experience. You collect hundreds of guns and deck them out with the strongest mods you can find, and once you are armed to your teeth, fight waves of monsters to collect money and upgrade your armory further.

Also, this game features PvP multiplayer maps as well. There, you can show off your aim and gear in hot-blooded fighting arenas and claim the title of the ultimate gun warrior.

