All Arsenal Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

When you think of Arsenal, you may think of the London-based football team, but the actual Roblox game is something entirely different. After all, Arsenal also means weaponry, and it’s this specific meaning that is most applicable to this FPS. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re after one thing: What are all the Arsenal codes in Roblox right now? So, without further delay, let’s dive in, shall we?
All Working Arsenal Codes in Roblox
Last updated June 6, 2023
No new codes were added to the game today.
- fate – Teleport to fate
- goodnight – Teleport to Snowy Bridge
All Expired Arsenal Codes in Roblox
These are all the codes that have expired and no longer work in Arsenal:
- E – Calling Card
- FLAMINGO – Rewards
- ROLVE – Fanboy Skin
- NEWMILO – Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) – Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
- SCALLYWAG – Free rewards
- BALLISTICBSIDE – Free rewards
- GULLIBLE – Free rewards
- MILO – Delinquent skin
- BALLISTIC – Free rewards
- unusualbias – Suspicious Stranger Skin
- CharityACT5k – Free rewards
- CastlersUnusual100k – Ace Pilot Skin
- TheBloxies – Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee & Bloxy Kill Effect
- xonae – Xonae Announcer Voice
- JOHN – John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN – Koneko Announcer Voice
- CBROX – Phoenix Skin
- EPRIKA – Eprika Announcer Voice
- Enter your Roblox ID Backwards – Teleport to Snowy Bridge
- Bandites – Bandites Announcer Voice
- PET – PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- POKE – Poke Skin
- POG – 1,200 Bucks
- BLOXY – Free Money
- GARCELLO – Garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote
- THE BANANA MAN – Free rewards
- 10keni – Free rewards
- wake up – Teleport to Snowy Bridge
- BRUTE – Reward
- xonaeday21 – Reward
- hammertime – Ban Hammer Skin
- trolling… – Tomfoolery Delinquent skin
- NEVERBROKEN – Beatable Calling Card
- CRACKED – Calling Card
- ANNA – Anna Skin
- F00LISH – Redeem for Jackeryz Skin (The ’00’ is two zeroes)
- TROLLFACE – Rewards
- dhmubruh – Grind Set Calling Card
- the 2021 spooky code – Herobrine Delinquent
- 3BILLY – Holoend Kill Effect
How to Redeem Codes in Arsenal
Luckily, redeeming codes in Arsenal is really straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Arsenal on Roblox.
- In the bottom-left side of the screen, click on the small blue bird icon (the Twitter icon as highlighted in the image down below).
- Type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
