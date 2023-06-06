All Arsenal Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

When you think of Arsenal, you may think of the London-based football team, but the actual Roblox game is something entirely different. After all, Arsenal also means weaponry, and it’s this specific meaning that is most applicable to this FPS. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re after one thing: What are all the Arsenal codes in Roblox right now? So, without further delay, let’s dive in, shall we?

All Working Arsenal Codes in Roblox

Last updated June 6, 2023 No new codes were added to the game today.

fate – Teleport to fate

– Teleport to fate goodnight – Teleport to Snowy Bridge

All Expired Arsenal Codes in Roblox

These are all the codes that have expired and no longer work in Arsenal:

E – Calling Card

– Calling Card FLAMINGO – Rewards

– Rewards ROLVE – Fanboy Skin

– Fanboy Skin NEWMILO – Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

– Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual NEWMILO (WOMAN) – Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

– Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual SCALLYWAG – Free rewards

– Free rewards BALLISTICBSIDE – Free rewards

– Free rewards GULLIBLE – Free rewards

– Free rewards MILO – Delinquent skin

– Delinquent skin BALLISTIC – Free rewards

– Free rewards unusualbias – Suspicious Stranger Skin

– Suspicious Stranger Skin CharityACT5k – Free rewards

– Free rewards CastlersUnusual100k – Ace Pilot Skin

– Ace Pilot Skin TheBloxies – Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee & Bloxy Kill Effect

– Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee & Bloxy Kill Effect xonae – Xonae Announcer Voice

– Xonae Announcer Voice JOHN – John Announcer Voice

– John Announcer Voice KITTEN – Koneko Announcer Voice

– Koneko Announcer Voice CBROX – Phoenix Skin

– Phoenix Skin EPRIKA – Eprika Announcer Voice

– Eprika Announcer Voice Enter your Roblox ID Backwards – Teleport to Snowy Bridge

– Teleport to Snowy Bridge Bandites – Bandites Announcer Voice

– Bandites Announcer Voice PET – PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

– PetrifyTV Announcer Voice POKE – Poke Skin

– Poke Skin POG – 1,200 Bucks

– 1,200 Bucks BLOXY – Free Money

– Free Money GARCELLO – Garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote

– Garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote THE BANANA MAN – Free rewards

– Free rewards 10keni – Free rewards

– Free rewards wake up – Teleport to Snowy Bridge

– Teleport to Snowy Bridge BRUTE – Reward

– Reward xonaeday21 – Reward

– Reward hammertime – Ban Hammer Skin

– Ban Hammer Skin trolling… – Tomfoolery Delinquent skin

– Tomfoolery Delinquent skin NEVERBROKEN – Beatable Calling Card

– Beatable Calling Card CRACKED – Calling Card

– Calling Card ANNA – Anna Skin

– Anna Skin F00LISH – Redeem for Jackeryz Skin (The ’00’ is two zeroes)

– Redeem for Jackeryz Skin (The ’00’ is two zeroes) TROLLFACE – Rewards

– Rewards dhmubruh – Grind Set Calling Card

– Grind Set Calling Card the 2021 spooky code – Herobrine Delinquent

– Herobrine Delinquent 3BILLY – Holoend Kill Effect

How to Redeem Codes in Arsenal

Luckily, redeeming codes in Arsenal is really straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Arsenal on Roblox.

In the bottom-left side of the screen, click on the small blue bird icon (the Twitter icon as highlighted in the image down below).

Type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to answer your query: What are all the Arsenal codes in Roblox right now? For more, here are other guides like all Adopt Me pet trade values, why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends, all Driving Empire codes, all One Fruit Simulator codes, and all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes. Alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.

