One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes (December 2022)

Roblox is home to tons of entertaining action games and One Fruit Simulator is possibly one of the best. Mixing open-world exploration with RPG mechanics, Digital Sea’s pirates vs seamen adventure is a wild time, especially with some friends in tow. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably curious about one thing: What are all the One Fruit Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? Worry not, as you’re in the perfect place. Down below, we’ll answer that very question. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

All Active One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox

The following list contains all the active One Fruit Simulator codes to help net you some freebies right now:

Thx5kLikes – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts ( NEW )

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts ( ) THXROBLOX – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts JeffBlox – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts OPENBETA – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

All Expired One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the expired One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox:

BETA – 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris

– 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris 500LIKES – 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris

– 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris SubCLstudio – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards SubCLstudio2 – Free Boosts & Rewards

How to Redeem One Fruit Simulator Codes

Simply follow these steps to redeem your codes in One Fruit Simulator:

Firstly, boot up the game on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the bottom left side of the screen.

Then, tap on the Cog.

In the ‘Enter Code’ field type in a code exactly as it appears in the list above (as shown in the image below).

Click on the Enter button to unlock those freebies. You’re welcome!

