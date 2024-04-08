Will Wuthering Waves Have PvP?

If you’re as excited about the release of Wuthering Waves as I am, you probably have many questions, and one of the most important ones is: Will Wuthering Waves have a PvP mode? Well, depending on how you like your gachas, the answer might be disappointing. Here is what we know so far.

Is Wuthering Waves Going to Have PvP?

For now, Wuthering Waves doesn’t have PvP, and there are no indications that it will get it in the future. We might get a similar system to leaderboards from Punishing Gray Raven, but that’s about it. No real PvP combat between you and another player, that’s for sure.

Is No PvP in Wuthering Waves a Bad Thing?

This could be a good thing, really. Considering the power creep that this, as well as all other gachas, is bound to have, the game would become increasingly P2W. Also, since WuWa won’t have a CN/JP version before a global one, there will be no way of knowing which units are coming to the game and, therefore, no way for F2P players to know whether they should save or roll.

All in all, having no PvP and going for the Honkai/Genshin/PGR approach might be the best for Wuthering Waves. It will let us focus more on the story and save us from having to roll for meta characters whose looks/concepts we don’t like just so we can stay competitive.

Best Gachas to Play If You Want PvP

I love gachas that have PvP and beating opponents with superior characters but worse starts is my daily endorphin injection. Here is a short list of ones that I’d say are the best in the genre:

Tower of Fantasy – The closest thing to Wuthering Waves having PvP would be Tower of Fantasy. It feels like Genshin/Honkai but with real MMO elements.

– The closest thing to Wuthering Waves having PvP would be Tower of Fantasy. It feels like Genshin/Honkai but with real MMO elements. Tower of God: New World – ToG: NW has a great gacha system, and what I like the most about it is that you don’t need all SSR+ units maxed out to be competitive. If you do decide to try it out, check out our reroll guide to learn how to get a good start.

– ToG: NW has a great gacha system, and what I like the most about it is that you don’t need all SSR+ units maxed out to be competitive. If you do decide to try it out, check out our reroll guide to learn how to get a good start. AFK Journey – AFK Journey is fairly new, and if you are like me and enjoy getting into new games and climbing fast, then it’s perfect for you. PvP requires good strategies, and getting the best units isn’t too hard.

– AFK Journey is fairly new, and if you are like me and enjoy getting into new games and climbing fast, then it’s perfect for you. PvP requires good strategies, and getting the best units isn’t too hard. Epic Seven – Some will say that the power creep here is not a problem, and some will say that it is. In my opinion, it isn’t, but starting out after the game has been out for such a long time now might be intimidating.

Anyway, that’s all we know so far regarding PvP in Wuthering Waves. If you need info on other gacha games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We’ve got codes, tier lists, and more for all the most popular titles, including Solo Leveling: Arise, Astra: Knights of Veda, and Monster Never Cry.

