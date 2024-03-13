Category:
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)

Here's a list of all gift codes in Tower of Fantasy.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 07:29 am
Updated March 13, 2024

Tower of Fantasy has finally launched globally, and as you might expect, there are quite a few codes to redeem as you start your journey. Here’s a list of all active gift codes in Tower of Fantasy, as well as a quick rundown on how to redeem them.

All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes

Most of these codes are limited, so you’ll want to redeem them as soon as you can. We’ll be updating this list as they expire and new ones get added.

  • ILOVETOF
  • TOF666
  • TOF888
  • TOF0811TOF – Gold Nucleus x1

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy

Of course, in order to claim all the goodies, you’ll first need to know how to redeem these gift codes in the game. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Complete the tutorial with Shirli.

  2. Open the gift box.

    Tap on the gift box icon in the top right corner of the screen. If you’re on PC, hold Alt and left-click it.

  3. Select the tab at the bottom that says Rewards.

  4. Choose the Exchange option.

    tower of fantasy

  5. Key in your code and claim your rewards.

And that’s pretty much it. Be sure to bookmark this page if you’re planning on sticking with the game for the long haul, as we’ll be updating this article as the developers hand out more freebies.

That’s all you need to know about all the available gift codes in Tower of Fantasy right now, as well as how to redeem them. Before you go, check out our Tower of Fantasy reroll guide, weapon tier list, as well as a breakdown of the gacha system.

