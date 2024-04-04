Tower of God: New World Reroll Guide – Best Characters to Roll For

Tower of God: New World is a hero collector Gacha game where you can gather various characters from the popular Webtoon series. In this guide, we’ll explain how to reroll and the units you want to get on your account. Read on for a Tower of God: New World reroll guide!

How to Reroll in Tower of God: New World

Unlike in Astra Knights of Veda, rerolling in Tower of God: New World is very easy. Here are the steps you must follow:

Download Tower of God: New World on mobile. Sign in using a guest account. Complete the tutorial section. Clear Stage 1-4. Summon units using your first ten pulls. If you don’t like the result, click on the profile avatar icon in the top-left corner. Select the Miscellaneous menu. Press the Delete Account button. Repeat the process.

Image Source: Netmarble via Twinfinite

The tutorial part that you need to complete to unlock your first ten pulls is quite short. You can even hasten your progress by skipping the cutscenes at the start of the game. The game also lets you use Auto Battle and 2x Speed to complete the stages faster.

All in all, performing one reroll in Tower of God: New World should take five to ten minutes. The beginner banner guarantees you to get one SSR character, but you have a very low chance of obtaining an SSR+ unit.

Best Reroll Characters in Tower of God: New World

The beginner banner contains six SSR+ units that can make the early game a breeze. All of them are amazing, but there are three characters that you should aim to get if you’re rerolling:

Evan – He is a support character who can heal your team, regenerate energy, and remove debuffs.

– He is a support character who can heal your team, regenerate energy, and remove debuffs. Zahard – This character is a DPS who can deal a ton of damage and also debuff your enemies.

– This character is a DPS who can deal a ton of damage and also debuff your enemies. Data Khun Mascheny – Although her class is an assassin, she also works as a Tank due to her Immortality passive ability.

That’s everything you need to know on how to reroll in Tower of God: New World. For more great content, you can read our list of the best Webtoons that deserve anime adaptations and the best F2P-Friendly mobile Gacha games.

