Tower of God: New World Tier List (April 2024)

Let's turn your tower climb into easy mode.
Published: Apr 4, 2024 11:52 am
If you’re looking for the definitive tier list of all Tower of God: New World characters, then you’ve just found it. No fluff or irrelevant information, just a brief overview of which units perform best for their rarity and which ones you need to focus on. So, scroll down below, and let’s get started.

All Tower of God: New World Characters Tier List

RankingYellowPurpleRedGreenBlue
S+Bam, Evan, YihwaHoaqin, KarakaEvankhell, VioleZahardData Mascheny, Escanor, Urek
SCompressed Rak, EdahnAguero, Gustang, Kiseia Michael, Xia XiaMiseng, Child Endorsi, Regular Yuri, RenBlanc, Meliodas
AData Urek, Goseng, ShibisuEndorsi, Mascheny, NaraeHwaryun, Ron Mei, VicenteLozeal, Phoenix Rachel, Regular Lero Ro, YeonheeBlarode, Elizabeth
BRak, Vespa, WangnanGhost, Prince, Rachel, VerdiArkraptor, Hansung, YellowyLaure, YuriKurdan, Lero Ro, Quant
CGyetang, HatzKim, Tin, YeongsukAmigocharz, AnaakMule, Shane, ShilialNovick, Ran, Quaetro
DCheonhwa, GreyBlarougeAppleChungchung, Dan, LeeronHatzling, Kang, Super Dude
EDede, NyaRobdevilChangsoo, HaxBokdolHoh, Paracule, Serena
FKon, ShopinMauchi, RyanKatan, Levin, PalgyeonChichi, Hyun, NomaDeod, Leo
Best SSR unit in Tower of God: New World, Yihwa Yeon
Image Source: Netmarble
Ranking Factors

All characters in this Tower of God: New World tier list are evaluated and ranked based on these factors:

  • Rarity Yihwa Yeon, an SSR, is ultra easy to get. You can start dumping everything you have into her right away. On the other hand, SSR+ characters require more investment, and if they are hard to get, they’ll rank lower.
  • Breakpoints Evan is the best support in the game, and he works well even if you have only a single copy of him. Others, like Phoenix Rachel, need to get to Red 3 before they can compete with some SSRs of comparable rank.
  • Game modes – If a certain character performs well across multiple game modes, they will rank higher. If they perform well only in PvP, for example, then their rank will tank a bit.
  • Early game – Certain characters like Yihwa can solo carry you through the early game. So, if a character is capable of something like that, their ranking will reflect that.
  • Priority – If red already has Karaka, why would you go for Ghost if he is worse? So, if a certain color already has good characters in a certain slot, those that are suboptimal will be pushed down in rank.

That does it for our Tower of God: New World tier list of best characters. If you really enjoy this game, then you should definitely join the ToG: NW Discord server. There is a great community there that is always ready to help new people out.

Also, if you need tier lists for some other mobile games, we’ve got plenty here on Twinfinite. This includes ones for Solo Leveling: Arise and Astra: Knights of Veda. They’re sure to help you out, no matter if you’re a newbie or a veteran.

