How To Preload Wuthering Waves

If you’re looking to hop on Wuthering Waves as soon as possible, then preloading is the best way to go about this before the upcoming release date. Those of you who pre-registered won’t have to wait for long as Developer Kuro Games held a reveal livestream where they confirmed the release date and when you can preload Wuthering Waves.

Preloading Wuthering Waves

You can start the preload for Wuthering Waves as soon as 21 May 2024, at 6 PM (GMT+8) / 3 AM (PT). The actual global release for the game takes place on 23 May 2024 at 10AM (GMT+8) / 22 May 2024, at 7 PM (PT), depending on your timezone. However, those looking to preload Wuthering Waves should start the download as soon as possible.

For mobile users, the preload process is simple. You can head right over to the Play Store or the Apple App Store and press the download button. You will be notified immediately when the preload goes live, and you can start your download immediately. You’ll require roughly 12 GB of space for downloading Wuthering Waves on mobile.

For PC players, you’ll have to rely on the Epic Games Store and manually remember to put Wuthering Waves on preload once it becomes available. The Epic Games Store gives notifications for new releases, so put Wuthering Waves on your Wishlist for immediate notifications. Make sure you have around 30-40GB of free space on your PC to download Wuthering Waves once the preload goes live.

Preloading refers to downloading a game right before launch. It’s helpful because large downloads can take a while and serve as a barrier to entry for those with slower internet connections. If you want to keep pace with everyone else and start the game as soon as it’s available, preloading will save you a lot of time.

Image Source: Kuro games

Be sure to hop on and collect all the pre-registration rewards! Wuthering Waves currently has over 5 million pre-registrations and the developers are handing out rewards and early discounts for those who hop on immediately. So preload Wuthering Waves and get some rewards while they’re hot!

That’s all we have confirmed about Wuthering Waves preload times and download size. Also, be sure to check out our tier list or the WuWa Discord server for more details on the resonators and their gameplay.

