Jiyan in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Removes 120 FPS Option

Published: May 23, 2024

The latest title from Punishing: Grey Raven developer Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves, has finally released. It’s one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2024, but players are already noticing a few differences compared to closed beta builds. Notably, the game’s much-heralded 120 FPS option appears to have disappeared.

Where Has The 120 FPS Option in Wuthering Waves Gone?

As per u/SuspiciousJob730 on the Gacha Gaming subreddit, the FPS toggles in Wuthering Waves no longer include a 120 FPS option. That seems to be the case for both mobile and PC versions of the game, with the latter available via the Epic Games Store.

As recently as February 2024, just a few months prior to the game’s full launch, Wuthering Waves still supported a frame rate of 120 FPS. You can see that in the X post below:

Players loading into the title today (May 23) won’t find such an option, however. On the game’s Discord, Kuro Games confirmed that 120 FPS would no longer be an option:

Currently, the game is known to occasionally glitch in 120 fps mode on the PC. While the dev team is solving the problem, this feature will be unavailable during the period. We will inform you when this feature is available in future updates. Thanks for your patience and support.

This definitely suggests that 120 FPS could appear down the line as an update – in the PC version of Wuthering Waves, at least. The statement purposefully skirts the topic of mobile support, which some fans speculate means 120 FPS exclusivity for the game on Apple devices over Android. We’ll have to wait and see whether that’s the case, though.

If you’re diving into Wuthering Waves regardless of its limited FPS, Twinfinite is the place to be! Check out the best server to choose, how to fix lag, and how to fix the dreaded ‘fatal error’.

