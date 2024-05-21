How To Pick The Best Server in Wuthering Waves

One of the worst feelings in video games is not being able to play with your friends because of ping, and that basically comes down to server selection. So, let’s explore how to pick the best server for you in Wuthering Waves.

How to Select the Best Server in Wuthering Waves

There are currently five servers in Wuthering Waves, and picking the best one will require you to consider a number of things. This isn’t a decision you should make easily, as your character and progress will be locked to that server, and switching to a different one will have you start over from zero. Anyway, let’s look at the most important things to look at before deciding on a server.

Ping/Location

Most of your Wuthering Waves gameplay will be single-player, and since all that is being resolved client-side, you won’t feel the ping no matter which server you play on. However, if you want to play co-op with other people, then ping will hugely affect your experience. Here is a list of regions that should have the best ping on certain servers:

America : the Americas (North, Central, South).

: the Americas (North, Central, South). Asia : China, East Russia, North India, Mongolia, South Korea, Japan (both JP and KR should have fine ping on SEA, too).

: China, East Russia, North India, Mongolia, South Korea, Japan (both JP and KR should have fine ping on SEA, too). Europe : European countries, Africa (~100-200 ping; SEA is similar), Western Russia, Middle East.

: European countries, Africa (~100-200 ping; SEA is similar), Western Russia, Middle East. HMT (HK, MO, TW) : Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South/Southeast China, and nearby SEA countries (this will presumably be a smaller server).

: Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South/Southeast China, and nearby SEA countries (this will presumably be a smaller server). SEA: Australia, New Zealand, South India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, HMT regions also.

We will test pings on each server more thoroughly and update the list after Wuthering Waves launches. For now, know that even if you’ re from KR, JP, or CN, for example, SEA should still be fairly playable, allowing you and your friends from other countries to decide on a server more easily.

Locked Regions

Also, it’s still unknown whether WuWa will lock out certain countries. Using a free VPN like UrbanVPN and connecting to a nearby country should work just fine; there should be no restrictions if you’re downloading it on the Epic Store.

Server Population

As mentioned above, the HMT server will probably have a lower population than others. This means that if you want to find other people to play co-op with, it’s going to be significantly harder than it is on SEA, for example. So, unless you absolutely must play on HMT, I suggest you choose Asia or SEA instead.

Time Zone

Depending on which server you select in Wuthering Waves, your daily and weekly quests and events will reset at different times. It can be more convenient to wake up to a reset, but this shouldn’t be your main priority when deciding on a server.

Server Reset Times

Server Daily Reset Weekly Reset America TBD TBD Asia TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD HMT TBD TBD SEA TBD TBD Daily and Weekly reset times per server in Wuthering Waves

Echo Event

Lastly, depending on which server you picked while registering for the Wuthering Waves Echo web event, you might miss out on rewards if you now pick a different one in-game. So, if you want to play on a different server in-game, creating an account with a different email might be the way to go.

All that info should help you out with picking out the best server for you in Wuthering Waves. For more in-game tips and tricks, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. Also, be sure to check out our list of WuWa codes for some in-game freebies.

