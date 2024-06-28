Wuthering Waves Fandom Split in Half Over New Mascot Abby

Wuthering Waves 1.1 is finally here and it has received a very positive reception from the entire fanbase, with the general consensus being that the story, dialogue, music, and environment, all received upgrades. However, the addition of a new furry floating character, Abby, has triggered a reaction from Genshin veterans and the fandom is split over this new addition.

Recommended Videos

For those of you who remember the ending scenes of Wuthering Waves 1.1, during our fight with the Dreamless, a little creature pops out from the MCs hand to consume the Echo. However, it goes to sleep soon after. This creature makes a return in Wuthering Waves 1.1 and introduces itself as Abby. Now while many might think of this as a harmless new addition, some people are extremely concerned about what this means for the future of the story.

A Reddit post titled “I Hate this Thing”(referring to Abby) has garnered over 1.2k Upvotes in the span of a few hours and sparked tons of discussion within the community. Players all seem to have similar reactions to this furry floating creature who managed to dominate all the story scenes it was placed in.

For those of you who are confused about this seeming overreaction, this is because people are tired of the MC’s companion Paimon from Genshin Impact who seems to keep speaking on the MCs behalf and repeating the most basic things told to players as if they were toddlers. Naturally, those who jumped ship to WuWa in order to escape all that nonsense for a new story are now concerned.

However, many other players have pointed out that it’s not a 1 to 1 comparison for several reasons and so far Abby is nowhere near as egregious as Paimon. In another pro-Abby thread, players agreed to the sentiment that “It had a cute banter and it went back to sleep it ain’t paimon and I very well know that paimon PTSD goes crazy,”

Some players have put together and have been sharing a checklist that sums up the whole discussion quite well.

Comparison Paimon Abby Is tiny Yes Yes Floats Yes Yes High pitch voice Yes Yes Annoying Yes Yes Eats a lot Yes Yes Overconfident and arrogant Yes Yes Talks for the MC Yes No Is a furry No Yes Paimon vs Abby comparison

We can only look forward to future story quests and Abby’s level of involvement within them before declaring it a Paimon-level disaster. What are your thoughts on the addition of Abby to Wuthering Waves? Do you think it was a tasteful addition or is Kuro Games taking the easy way out in terms of storytelling?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy