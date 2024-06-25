Wuthering Waves 1.1 Patch Notes and Release Date

Kuro Games has finally unveiled the official trailer for Wuthering Waves’ first major update. Wuthering Waves has generated a ton of excitement and we’ve all been eager to see what Kuro Games will add to flesh out their world. Update 1.1 has a ton of content, so here’s a full breakdown of the Wuthering Waves version 1.1 patch notes and release date.

Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 will release on June 28, 2024 as reported earlier by Kuro Games.

The schedule was brought forward to avoid clashes with some other titles and retain player interest. The Wuthering Waves servers will go down for seven hours on June 28, 2024 at 6 AM (UTC+8) as the game gets its update. There is no preload but you will be able to download the update during these seven hours and hop into the new content immediately.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Patch Notes

New Region

To the southeast sea of Jinzhou lies a secluded haven known as Mt. Firmament. Legend has it that this is the ancestral land of Jinzhou’s early settlers, where the Sentinel Jué once descended. However, shrouded in perpetual mist, Mt. Firmament remains veiled from the world. There are even whispers that time itself moves abnormally there, almost as if it is suspended in its flow.

These mysterious mountains are where the Guardian of Jinzhou Jue has escaped to and where Jinhsi is chasing him down for their fated showdown. These snow-capped mountains feature a completely different biome from what we’re used to and there’s going to be snow everywhere. Prepare to explore a brand new area of Wuthering Waves if you’re already done exploring the main regions of Jinzhou.

New Characters

The two new characters being introduced in Wuthering Waves 1.1 are the 5-star resonators Jinhsi (Spectro) and Changli (Fusion). They will each get their respective 5-star banners during the event.

Jinhsi is the current Magistrate of Jinzhou and we have already met her during the events of the main story during Version 1.0. She is currently on a quest to seek Jue and we will potentially aid her during this quest. She is a powerful 5-star Resonator with some of the best DPS potential in the game. Her weapon of choice is a broadblade. Check out our Jinhsi guide for a full breakdown of her skills.

Changli, on the other hand, is a more mysterious figure that we know much less about. However, we do know that she is extremely loyal to Jinhsi and a master tactician as well as a powerful fighter in her own right. Changli also wields a Sword. Read our Changli guide for a full breakdown of her abilities.

New Weapons

We will be getting two brand new 5-star weapons during Wuthering Waves Version 1.1.

Ages of Harvest

This 5-star Broadblade is Jinhsi’s Signature Weapon and it will be featured on a 5-star weapon banner alongside her during Wuthering Waves 1.1. It has an ATK main stat and a Crit Rate substat. The weapon effect is as follows:

Gain 12% additional DMG Bonus for all Attributes. The wielder is bestowed with divine blessings and gains one stack of Blessing of Ages for each Basic Attack strike, for up to four stacks, which is removed when the wielder leaves the field. At four stacks of Blessing of Ages or more, the wielder consumes all stacks of Blessing of Ages when casting the next Resonance Skill, with its DMG increased by 48% for 2.5s. This can be triggered one time every 6s.

Burning Brilliance

Next up we have Changli’s Signature weapon, the 5-star weapon. However, we don’t know the details about this weapon as of yet. We’ll update this guide once the weapon details become available.

New Echoes and Echo Skills

Wuthering Waves 1.1 adds a total of seven new Echoes to expand the Data Bank with Sentinel Jue being a 4-cost Calamity Echo.

Echo Cost Skill Sentinel Jue 4 Summon Jue to attack the enemies, dealing Spectro DMG. You can perform Resonance Skill to deal

sustained Spectro DMG to the enemies over time. Lumiscale Construct 3 Transform into a Lumiscale Construct and enter a Parry Stance. When attacked, perform a Counterattack. If you parry a Special Skill attack, interrupt it and deal extra damage. Lightcrusher 3 Lunge forward as a Lightcrusher, dealing Spectro DMG. Hold the Echo Skill to lunge for a longer distance after gathering momentum in the Lightcrusher form. Glacio Dreadmane 3 Transform into Glacio Dreadmane to deal consecutive attacks. Can be activated mid-air. Lava Larva 1 Summon a Lava Larva that continuously attacks enemies dealing Fusion Damage. Clang Bang 1 Summon a Clang Bang that follows the enemy and eventually self combusts, dealing AoE Glacio Damage. Dwarf Cassowary 1 Summon a Dwarf Cassowary to attack dealing Physical Damage

These echoes represent their region fairly well with the Clang Bangs being frozen blocks of ice and the Glacio Dreadmane being an alternate version of the Havoc Dreadmane. For some reason, the Dwarf Cassowaries are just rooster TDs.

New Events

There are a ton of new events to look forward to and upgrades to everyone’s favorite game mode, Depths of the Illusive Realm. Let’s get into all the events.

Tales from Mt. Firmament – Area Exploration Event : An Area Exploration event centered around Mt. Firmament that promises some great 5-star rewards for character, weapon, and echo growth.

: An Area Exploration event centered around Mt. Firmament that promises some great 5-star rewards for character, weapon, and echo growth. Trace of Mt. Frimament – Photo Collection Event : An event with four-star rewards focused on taking photos.

: An event with four-star rewards focused on taking photos. Depths of Illusive Realm: Dreams Ablaze in Darkness: The Depths of the Illusive Realm Returns and this time the main boss seems to be Scar.

Tactical Simulacra – Limited Time Battle Challenge : The Academy is hosting a powerful battle simulation challenge so you can expect more Tactical Simulacra challenges.

: The Academy is hosting a powerful battle simulation challenge so you can expect more Tactical Simulacra challenges. Lollo Campaign – Limited Time Commission Event : An event focused on a merchant’s business prospects which probably involves RNG rewards from a spin-to-win wheel. Exciting.

: An event focused on a merchant’s business prospects which probably involves RNG rewards from a spin-to-win wheel. Exciting. Gifts of Celestial Light 7-day Login Event: You can get a total of five Lustrous Tides and five Radiant Tides from this 7-day login event.

Special Check-in Event: This event has some amazing rewards as you can get ten each of Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides, as long as you log in on the appropriate days.

New Gameplay Additions

Sentinel Jue Weekly Boss Fight: A New Calamity class boss will be added to the game and unlocked by playing through the Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 main story quest. You will have to defeat Sentinel Jue, the Guardian of Jinzhou.

Tactical Hologram: Ski: A new type of Tactical Hologram will be added exclusively to Mt. Firmament, where you must ski down the mountain slope and collect points in time.

Echo Challenge: Clang Bang: A new Echo Challenge puzzle has also been added to the game where you must transform into a Clang Bang and fit yourself in appropriate slots to finish the puzzle.

New Puzzle and Traversal Mechanics

Great news for everyone who found the puzzles in the main region repetitive or lacking. We’re getting around eight new original puzzle types and some mechanics such as the Leap Device will make traversal even more exciting and easier.

Photonvault

Photon Barrier

Pressure Platform

Stone Lift

Light Emitter

Light Gatherer

Leap Device

Chronosorter

That’s all we know about the Wuthering Waves 1.1 Patch Notes and Release Date. If you’re as excited as us about the new Wuthering Waves Version 1.1, be sure to check the total Astrite rewards in Wuthering Waves 1.1 and check out the much-awaited Camellya’s leaked kit.

