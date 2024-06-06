Wuthering Waves Camellya Kit and Abilities

Camellya is one of the most anticipated new characters introduced in Wuthering Waves. While we all eagerly await her release, leaks have surfaced and made her the center of attention for many Wuthering Waves players. Although not officially confirmed for the launch roster, these leaks suggest some exciting things about Camellya’s kit and abilities in Wuthering Waves.

Who is Camellya?

Camellya is part of Black Shores, a research group where Aalto and Encore are consultants. She was initially leaked under the name Chun before it was changed to Camellya. She has already made an appearance during the Wuthering Waves 1.0 story, where she approaches Rover and shows interest in their potential. She has shown herself to be a carefree person who only cares about fighting the strongest opponents and doing as she wishes. This carefree attitude of hers along with her unique design has made her a fan favourite already.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Let’s dive into what we know about her weapons, attributes, and abilities.

Camellya Weapon and Attribute

Leaks suggest that Camellya wields a sword in combat, and she is a 5-star Havoc Resonator. Here in-game cutscene also shows her using plant-based abilities with a Havoc theme.

Camellya Abilities

Basic Attack

Swing the Sword up to five times, dealing Havoc damage.

She gains the Flower Petal mark on the fifth hit.

Heavy Attack

Consumes stamina.

Pulls enemies toward her, causing two instances of Havoc damage.

Uses her Sword to inflict four instances of Havoc damage.

If targets cannot be pulled, she is pulled to enemies instead, dealing three instances of Havoc damage.

Each time Camellya hits an enemy with a heavy attack, she earns another mark called Flower: Bud.

Mid-Air Attack

Camellya delivers a series of spinning attacks, then slams enemies to the ground, dealing Havoc damage.

Hitting a mid-air attack grants her another mark, Flower: Pistil.

Resonance Skill

When cast on the ground, Camellya unleashes ranged attacks on enemies, and this ability can be recharged and stored up to two times.

In mid-air, she kicks enemies and juggles them, also dealing Havoc damage.

Resonance Liberation

Camellya’s flower fully opens and spreads wide, dealing Havoc damage to enemies, and it also juggles them.

Forte Circuit

Camellya gains a 5% attack power bonus for each mark she has, lasting as long as they’re active. All marks are consumed when she uses her Resonance Skill or Resonance Liberation.

Once all marks are used, Camellya increases the damage of all Havoc damage-dealing attacks by 20% and their Crit Rate by 20%.

Note that these abilities are all based on leaks and the actual Camellya release might have some major changes. We’ll update this guide as new information comes out.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Although the exact date is unknown, Camellya is expected to join Wuthering Waves during or after version 1.2. It will be quite a while before we see her since even version 1.1 is set to be released a good while later on June 28, 2024. We’re most probably waiting for a 1.2 release for Camellya around early August.

