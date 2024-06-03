Which Wuthering Waves Character Are You? – Personality Quiz

All of us have our faves in WuWa, but have you wondered which character you would be if you were in that world? Well, you’ll find out with our Wuthering Waves personality quiz! In case you end up being disappointed with the result, be sure to retry to see who you get on the next try!

Recommended Videos

Also, be sure to revisit this WuWa quiz in the future, as we will look to update it with new characters that come into the game and add a bunch more questions. That way, we will be able to pin point which one of them you are much more easily.

Which Wuthering Waves Character Are You? 1 of 10 Would you join Scar and Camellya (Fractsidus)? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite No, Fractsidus is evil! Yes, I love to watch the world burn! 2 of 10 Where do you see yourself in five years? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Celebrity Jail Mom's basement CEO 3 of 10 What is your favorite food? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Pizza Pasta Ice cream Steak Burger Pancakes Curry Veggie salad 4 of 10 What table do you join at the caffeteria? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Baizhi, Lingyang, Verina Chixia, Encore, Yangyang Scar, Camellya, Jiyan Aalto, Mortefi, Yuanwu 5 of 10 What is your favorite season? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Autumn Summer Spring Winter 6 of 10 If you were in Wuthering Waves, what weapon would you use? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Gauntlets Sword Pistols Broadblade Rectifier 7 of 10 What do you like to drink? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Soda Water Energy drink Alcohol Tea Juice 8 of 10 What would you like as a pet? Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite A bird (owls, parrots, canaries...) A furrbal (cats, dogs, rabbits...) A reptile (lizards, snakes, turtles...) 9 of 10 Pick a hobby: Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Playing an instrument Reading Working out Board games Drawing 10 of 10 Choose your favorite element: Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Spectro Glacio Fusion Aero Electro Havoc Continue Continue Share your result via Play again

I hope you had fun doing the quiz and that you are happy with the Wuthering Waves character you got. For more quizzes like this one, check out the Quiz section on Twinfinite. There, you’ll also find trivia quizzes, which can be enjoyed both with friends and solo.

I especially recommend our Fallout, Nintendo, and One Piece quizzes. All three are sure to force your neurons into overdrive, as some of those questions are impossible for even the people who made those things to answer.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more