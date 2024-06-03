Resonators in WuWa on a flower field
Image Source: Kuro Games
Which Wuthering Waves Character Are You? – Personality Quiz

Born to be Scar. Forced to be Rover...
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:00 am

All of us have our faves in WuWa, but have you wondered which character you would be if you were in that world? Well, you’ll find out with our Wuthering Waves personality quiz! In case you end up being disappointed with the result, be sure to retry to see who you get on the next try!

Also, be sure to revisit this WuWa quiz in the future, as we will look to update it with new characters that come into the game and add a bunch more questions. That way, we will be able to pin point which one of them you are much more easily.

Which Wuthering Waves Character Are You?

1 of 10
Would you join Scar and Camellya (Fractsidus)?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
2 of 10
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
3 of 10
What is your favorite food?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
4 of 10
What table do you join at the caffeteria?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
5 of 10
What is your favorite season?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
6 of 10
If you were in Wuthering Waves, what weapon would you use?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
7 of 10
What do you like to drink?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
8 of 10
What would you like as a pet?
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
9 of 10
Pick a hobby:
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
10 of 10
Choose your favorite element:
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

I hope you had fun doing the quiz and that you are happy with the Wuthering Waves character you got. For more quizzes like this one, check out the Quiz section on Twinfinite. There, you’ll also find trivia quizzes, which can be enjoyed both with friends and solo.

I especially recommend our Fallout, Nintendo, and One Piece quizzes. All three are sure to force your neurons into overdrive, as some of those questions are impossible for even the people who made those things to answer.

The Sims 4 Kits and Packs Quiz: Real or Fake?
The Sims 4 Kits and Packs Quiz: Real or Fake?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Jun 3, 2024
The Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz
The Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
Rowan Jones Apr 10, 2024
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 10, 2024
The Sims 4 Kits and Packs Quiz: Real or Fake?
The Sims 4 Kits and Packs Quiz: Real or Fake?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Jun 3, 2024
The Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz
The Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? Take This Quiz To Find Out!
Rowan Jones Apr 10, 2024
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 10, 2024
