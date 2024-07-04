Which Zenless Zone Zero Character Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out!

Zenless Zone Zero is set in the post-apocalyptic futuristic city of New Eridu. Here you will meet amazing new people and adorable little assistants called Bangboos. There are so many personalities and talents displayed in the playable characters of Zenless Zone Zero, but which one are you most like? Take our exciting quiz below to find out which Zenless Zone Zero character you are!

Which Zenless Zone Zero Character Are You?

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Our quiz has ten simple questions to answer and your choices will determine which Zenless Zone Zero hero you are most like. Are you a strong, silent type? Or the life and soul of the party? Do you prefer to be in the midst of the battle or to take a back seat as a support role? Let’s see if Zenless Zone Zero reflects your personality in any of their varied characters!

Which Zenless Zone Zero Character Are You Most Like? 1 of 10 Choose a Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries Sons of Calydon Criminal Investigation Special Response Team The Cunning Hares None Hollow Special Operations Section 6 Victoria Housekeeping Co. 2 of 10 Choose an Attribute: Physical Electric Ice Ether Fire 3 of 10 Choose a Speciality: Anomaly Support Defense Attack Stun 4 of 10 What is your greatest strength: Physical Strength Speed and Responsiveness Unending loyalty I am a jack-of-all-trades My intelligence 5 of 10 What is your favorite color? Blue Green Pink Yellow Red Silver Orange 6 of 10 Choose a weapon or skill: Martial Arts Teamwork Element of SURPRISE! Power of the Elements Firearms Blades Melee Weaponry Power of DANCE! Fireballs Fists 7 of 10 Choose a Bangboo: Butler Exploreboo Sharkboo Paperboo Safety Amillion 8 of 10 Choose a snack to eat before a fight: Chips Beef Jerky Candy Grilled Cheese 9 of 10 You won the ZZZ Lotto! choose your prize: 30 x Higher Dimensional Data 1,000,000 Denny 30 x Advanced Physical Chips A Hamster Cage Pass 10 of 10 Choose a post-battle drink: Milkshake Soda Water Iced Tea Coffee Continue Continue Share your result via email twitter facebook Play again

Which amazing agent did you get? Are you happy with your Zenless Zone Zero character quiz result? If you were hoping for a different hero then you can always try the quiz again and see what you get with different answers! Don’t forget to hit that share button and ask your friends to try our quiz too.

