Which Bangboo Should You Choose in Zenless Zone Zero? Take Our Quiz to Find Out

Which Bangboo is perfect for you?
Rowan Jones
Published: Jul 9, 2024 07:05 am

The Bangboos are cute pet robots that can help your team in various ways. Some will boost your firepower while others buff your support capabilities, so make sure you pick the right one. If you are unsure which Bangboo would be helpful, then take our quick quiz to find out! Ten simple questions will help you decide which Bangboo you should choose in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo Personality Quiz

amillion bangboo zenless zone zero
Some Bangboos are more helpful than others, depending on which characters you have in your team and what buffs you require. Our quick quiz will ask you ten simple questions to help you determine what sort of player you are and which Bangboo would suit your character. Even if you haven’t discovered and unlocked all of the Bangboos yet, this may help you figure out which to focus on!

Which Bangboo Should You Choose in Zenless Zone Zero?

1 of 10
Choose a Zenless Zone Zero Faction:
2 of 10
Choose an DMG type:
3 of 10
Choose a favorite animal:
4 of 10
Choose a color:
5 of 10
Choose a weapon:
6 of 10
Choose a sport:
7 of 10
Choose a gaming snack:
8 of 10
Are you a peacemaker or a fighter?
9 of 10
Do you prefer to work in a team or work alone?
10 of 10
What is more important in a Bangboo: Cuteness or Fire Power?

Are you happy with your result? If you think you could get a better Bangboo then try the quiz again and change some of your answers! Don’t forget to share the quiz with your friends to see what Bangboos they will add to their team.

For more Zenless Zone Zero fun why not try our character quiz and find out which agent you are most like?

