5 Alice in Borderland Characters Who Could Appear in Season 3

Alice in Borderland’s Season 3 has been confirmed for a 2025 release. However, much of the cast and storyline have been kept a mystery, considering Season 2 wrapped up exactly where the manga ends.

As of the official teaser trailer, only Arisu and Usagi have been confirmed as characters, leaving fans eager to know who else may show up. We’ve rounded up several of the best candidates when it comes to characters in Alice in Borderland Season 3, so without further ado – let’s take a look.

Alice in Borderland: Retry Characters

Based on the official Season 3 teaser trailer, it appears that Season 3 may be an adaptation, or at the least, very loosely based on the manga spinoff – Alice in Borderland: Retry. Much like the beginning of this story, Arisu appears to be much older and working as a psychological counselor, and has maintained a romantic relationship with Usagi, before ending up back in Borderland.

For this reason, there’s a possibility that characters known from Retry show up in Season 3 to help Arisu work his way through the games. These candidates include Naomichi Taiga, Masatsugu Kito, Nanase Onoue, Himari Horikawa, and Yuzuru Horikawa.

Banda Sunato & Yaba Oki

In the Season 2 finale, all players who cleared the final game were able to choose between accepting citizenship as a resident of Borderland or returning home. The only two characters who chose to accept citizenship and create games for more new players were none other than Banda Sunito and Yaba Oki. Because these two characters remain in Borderland, it is very much possible that Arisu may encounter them again in Season 3.

In addition to this, Season 3 has made it very clear that the Joker will play an important role. A popular fan theory floating around involves the idea that there will be two ‘Jokers’, just as there are usually two Jokers in a deck of cards. Yaba Oki and Banda Sunito are the perfect candidates for the two Jokers (or two henchmen of the Joker entity), and it would certainly tie into the story with a link back to Season 2.

Shuntaro Chishiya & Kuina

It has not yet been confirmed if the characters who Arisu previously befriended in Borderland will return or not. This is simply because each of them chose to return home to their ordinary lives, and lost their memories of Borderland as a result. However, as there is much more flexibility with the storyline of Season 3, some familiar faces may sneak back in.

If Season 3 does bring some characters back, Chishiya and Kuina are both prime candidates to return. They are some of the most popular characters and were also a dynamic duo of strength and intellect. However, Chishiya also has a link to Banda and Yaba through his involvement in their game from Season 2 and shared some very intense moments with them. Having Chishiya come face to face with them again, this time with Kuina by his side, could be one hell of a showdown.

An Rizuna

An Rizuna is another great character who would be among the best candidates to return in Season 3. Throughout Alice in Borderland Season 1 & 2, An proves herself to be level-headed, calm, and one of the most intelligent characters in the entire series. An is also the only character to have explored the Borderlands in-depth in an attempt to discover exactly what they were.

After hiking out to the next city over, she instead found a mountain range that did not exist in the real world, stretching out infinitely. As An was able to gain a deeper understanding of the ‘world’ Borderland is, it would be interesting to see her apply her knowledge again and utilize what she’s learned to her advantage. There’s even more reason to do so as AiB Season 2 never really followed up on this. Plus, the idea of the Joker may mean that Season 3 takes a closer look at the origins of Borderland itself.

Morizono Aguni

Finally, we have Aguni. Aguni was an interesting character who went through a lot of development between Season 1 and Season 2. However, learning to cope with Hatter’s death, and finding a new family to protect in the likes of Heiya saw a huge transformation in the guy.

As a result, Aguni became one of the most reliable and powerful sources of muscle in the show and proved himself to be one hell of a soldier. If there was anyone who could return to Borderland and be more than ready to kick those games in the ass all over again, it would be Aguni.

The only question would be that if Aguni were to return, would Heiya also join him? If so, Season 3 could also offer a chance to introduce the character of Heiyato Doudou from the manga, as he, Aguni, and Heiya all become a found family in that narrative.

