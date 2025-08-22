Lemon House Walkthrough – All Puzzle Solutions

Figure it out and get out!

Escape room cell phone games have become a popular way to bring the thrill of puzzle-solving and mystery directly to your pocket. Inspired by real-world escape rooms (interactive experiences where players solve riddles and uncover clues to “escape” a locked environment), these games recreate that sense of tension and discovery in an accessible format. This guide will help you escape Lemon House, should you get trapped.

Beginning

Click the blue table to the right and then the handkerchief – note the words Handbag, Little Ring, Index Index and Middle Ring .

. Use the arrows to find the folding screen and select the fingers – the colors correspond to unlocking the handbag.

Image via Twinfinite

Find the living room and select the handbag using the colour combination – Pink, Blue, Orange . Inside, you’ll find a Lighter .

. Inside, you’ll find a . On the dining room table is the outline of a Tulip – you can find one on the same blue table as the handkerchief.

– you can find one on the same blue table as the handkerchief. While in the dining room, note the number of window panes at the top of the long windows – 4, 6, 3 .

. Use the arrows to find the kitchen and select the freezer fridge. Enter the numbers of the window panes, open the freezer, and collect the Ice Rock.

Image via Twinfinite

Place the ice on the plate on the counter and light the Candle using the lighter. Collect the Sliced Lemon .

using the lighter. Collect the . Place the Tulip on the dining room table, and the image of Lemon Iced Tea will appear.

Lemon Iced Tea

Use the arrows to find the corridor with Two Doors and a purple cabinet. Light the Candle above the cabinet.

and a purple cabinet. Light the above the cabinet. On top of the cabinet are the letters H,E,T – enter the letters to open the cabinet and find a Sticker.

Image via Twinfinite

Place the Sticker in the second section of the folding screen. Select the blue doors of the sticker to enter.

in the second section of the folding screen. Select the blue doors of the sticker to enter. Collect the Candle from the first column on the left.

from the first column on the left. Continuing on, collect the Rubber Duck and glass of iced tea from the small table. Combine the iced tea and the lemon to make Iced Lemon Tea.

Image via Twinfinite

Take note of the Pots behind the sunbathing woman – the shape of their Handles and Colors will be useful in a moment.

behind the sunbathing woman – the shape of their and will be useful in a moment. Return to the dining room table and place the Iced Lemon Tea in the space. Collect the key. An outline for Lemon Drops will appear.

Lemon Drops

Return to the corridor with the purple cabinet and use the key to open the door on the right.

On the right wall of the bathroom is a picture of Three Women ; the colors of their dresses correspond to the colors of the pots. Select them to change their arm positions to mirror the Pots’ Handles and collect the key.

; the colors of their dresses correspond to the colors of the pots. Select them to change their arm positions to mirror the and collect the key. Place the Rubber Duck with the other one on the windowsill.

with the other one on the windowsill. Close the shower curtain and reopen to see the rubber ducks and their babies. Note the colour sequence of the ducks and their sizes – (small) yellow, (small) yellow, (big) black, (big) yellow, (small) black, (small) yellow, (small) black.

Image via Twinfinite

On the left wall of the bathroom is a Panel with big and small buttons – enter the sequence of the ducks.

with big and small buttons – enter the sequence of the ducks. Collect the Boring Book and another Candle.

Image via Twinfinite

In the corridor, place both Candles above the purple cabinet and light them. In the cabinet, you’ll find a space for the key that unlocks a grassy area.

above the purple cabinet and light them. In the cabinet, you’ll find a space for the key that unlocks a grassy area. Enter the area to collect Sugar Wax .

. Returning through the blue door – give the sunbathing woman the Boring Book and she will fall asleep.

Image via Twinfinite

Use the Sugar Wax on her underarm and note the pattern of remaining hair.

on her underarm and note the pattern of remaining hair. Go back to the entrance of the house and the yellow cabinet opposite the blue table. Using the pattern as a combination, open the cabinet and collect the Woodpecker Sticker .

. Place the Sticker on the 3rd panel of the folding screen and enter the area opened in the Tree. There is a cassette player and a space to the left.

Image via Twinfinite

Go to the left, and on the tree is a Memo .

. Return to the kitchen and in the fridge is a box with buttons the same shape as the letters and numbers on the memo (don’t forget the – as well).

Image via Twinfinite

Enter the code (L7O-LL) and collect the Cassette Tape .

and collect the . Place the Cassette Tape in the player and return to the lady with the umbrella.

in the player and return to the lady with the umbrella. Click on her umbrella to collect Lemon Drops .

. Take the slip of Paper off the tree branch.

off the tree branch. Return to the dining room table and place the Lemon Drops in the space to receive another key and reveal a space for Lemon Ice Cream with Sparkle Sprinkles.

Lemon Ice Cream with Sparkle Sprinkles

This key opens the door to the left of the purple cabinet in the corridor.

In the room is a Dartboard with numbers, food and hearts on it. The numbers correspond to the colors on the slip of Paper from the tree.

with numbers, food and hearts on it. The numbers correspond to the colors on the slip of from the tree. Use the number code to open the pink box near the dartboard – 52637 . This will give you Love .

. This will give you . In the next room is a cat toy wearing a heart sweater. Collect the Coin it is holding.

Image via Twinfinite

Move back to the kitchen, and on the counter is a grater. Grate the love heart to receive Lots of Love .

. Return to the woman with the umbrella and give her the lots of love to receive another Cassette Tape.

Image via Twinfinite

When you insert the tape into the cassette player, the location to the left will change to Night Town .

. Entering Night Town, you will see an ice cream stand. The cat requires Three Coins .

. Using the arrows to move right, you will see a set of four lockers. In locker M04 is a box.

is a box. Using the arrows again, select the board above the Donut stand and watch the cats skip rocks. Noting the positions in the water.

Image via Twinfinite

Use the rocks’ positions as the code for the box in M04 to receive a Midnight Happiness card.

to receive a card. Insert the card into the Midnight Happiness door and then enter.

door and then enter. In one of the flower pots is another Coin .

. When clicking the hole in the wall, you’ll be asked a question. Reply “Yes” and you will be given Ramen. Select the Ramen, and you will be given a Fork and shown four symbols next to the reference M01.

Image via Twinfinite

Returning to the lockers and selecting locker M01 , you will need to enter a four-digit code.

, you will need to enter a four-digit code. Each stall/vendor has a four-digit number , and the Symbols in the Ramen carton correspond to the order the digits need to go in – 8937 . When entering the code, you will be given your last Coin .

, and the in the carton correspond to the order the digits need to go in – . When entering the code, you will be given your last . Giving the ice cream vendor the coins will give you Lemon Ice Cream.

Image via Twinfinite

Next to the Midnight Happiness building is an elevator titled Moon . Use the Fork in the button hole to access it.

building is an elevator titled . Use the in the button hole to access it. Entering and exiting the elevator will take you to a Stardust Sprinkles machine. Place the Lemon Ice Cream on the grate and pull the lever.

machine. Place the on the grate and pull the lever. Returning to the dining table, place the Lemon Ice Cream with Sparkle Sprinkles in its area to receive a key and reveal a space for Lemon Soaked Oysters & Special Sauce.

Lemon Soaked Oysters & Special Sauce

Return to the bedroom where you took the coin from the cat toy, and use the key to open a Purple Box.

Image via Twinfinite

Collect the white slip of paper containing squares and dots.

Take note of the Domino colors and the numbers next to them.

colors and the numbers next to them. Go back to the room with the dartboard and select the clock on the left-hand side. Using the buttons, change the numbers to the corresponding colors – Green 1, Pink 2, Orange 4.

Image via Twinfinite

Three cats will appear and throw darts onto the board.

Take note of the item and its quantity: 3 Hot Sauces, 2 Limes, and 1 Spice .

. Using the arrows, move to the kitchen and select the double doors. Use the slip of pape r from the dominoes box to turn the dial and enter the code.

r from the dominoes box to turn the dial and enter the code. When you enter the doors, you will find a Night Tennis Club Card to the left.

to the left. Select the hot sauce, spices and limes the correct number of times ( 3 Hot Sauces, 2 Limes, and 1 Spice ) and you will make Special Sauce .

) and you will make . Return to Night Town and use the card to enter the Night Tennis Club.

Image via Twinfinite

Removing tennis balls from the basket on the tennis court will give you a lemon-shaped Bathbomb .

. Return to the bathroom, click the tap to fill the bath with water, and then drop in the Bathbomb .

. After the bathbomb dissolves, click the bathtub and select the Lemon Soaked Oysters on the bottom. Combine with the special sauce to make Oysters with Special Sauce .

on the bottom. Combine with the special sauce to make . Place the oysters on the table to receive another key, and now you can exit the apartment through the Front Doors.

Extra Puzzle – M02

Back at the beginning laptop screen, you will see a Key sticking out from a picture on the wall. The key opens locker M02 in Night Town.

Image via Twinfinite

Continue the game (be careful not to select New Game) and return to Night Town. Open locker M02 and receive the Let’s Eat Casette Tape .

the game (be careful not to select New Game) and return to Night Town. Open locker and receive the . Replace the cassette tape in the cassette player and return to the area which was Night Town.

Image via Twinfinite

Click all the Oysters on the middle table to eat them and then the hole on the back wall. You will be asked for the Perfect Donut .

on the middle table to eat them and then the hole on the back wall. You will be asked for the . On the right wall is a stack of Ramen – note the only different one on the bottom row, which says Strawberry.

Image via Twinfinite

Using the arrows, move to the next room and eat all the Dumplings to reveal the word Coconut .

to reveal the word . In the next room, youwill find a stack of Lemon Ice Cream . Note the only different one on the fourth row, which is Banana Glazed .

. Note the only different one on the fourth row, which is . Using the Donut Station in another room, select the options in order: Banana, Coconut, Strawberry. You will be given the Perfect Donut.

Give the Donut to the hole in the wall, and the game is complete.

