Atomfall Hit Close to Home in an Unexpected Way

Atomfall is a game full of surprises. It’s part of what makes the RPG stand out from its peers. On its default setting, there are no waypoints or objective markers to guide you. You can venture off into Slattendale, find a note that points you in a vague direction and fall down an hours-long rabbit hole following a lead to a story’s end and a nice little reward. What I didn’t expect, was a surprise that hit incredibly close to home for me specifically.

In the opening hours of Atomfall, you’ll likely find yourself in Wyndham Village. It’s a quaint little place, typical of the UK’s Lake District. Stone walls, traditional pubs, a village green, and a dramatic backdrop comprised of towering mountains and tranquil lakes. Busy following a note that led me to the boathouse by the edge of the water, I overheard some NPCs conversing. And that’s when it happened.

“First thing I’m doing when they take that wall down is going on holiday. Southport, maybe. Or maybe somewhere exotic! Like Rhyl!”

To 99.99% of Atomfall players, this will be a throwaway bit of dialogue. But to me and my fellow Southport locals, it’s an incredibly jarring bit of dialogue to hear.

For those living in iconic cities like New York, Miami, LA, London, and even some smaller towns in the US, hearing references to, or even exploring digital renditions of where you call home is to be expected. There’s a reason developers choose these locales, they’re steeped in history, teeming with iconic landmarks and tourist traps that make for cultural touchpoints in their post-apocalyptic or alternate future versions. But Southport?

Around when Atomfall is set in the late 1950s, Southport was a bit of a tourist hotspot. Its iconic pier, bustling Parisian-inspired high streets, and sweeping beach made it the perfect place to visit for a summer getaway. However, outside of being the focal point of one of the nation’s biggest tragedies and news stories last year, the town’s not the most notable in the country.

Albeit brief, it was equal parts heartwarming and unexpected to hear some northern British towns get a mention. However, it also got me thinking about how underutilized the north of Great Britain has been in video game settings. We’ve had Forza Horizon 4’s amalgamation of Great British regions forming its open world, and 2024’s indie hit Thank Goodness You’re Here distill everything to do with Yorkshire culture down into a hilarious, bite-sized treat, but there’s so much more to explore.

Liverpool and Manchester are historically rich towns, the Lake District and Scotland are some of the most beautiful places you can visit in the world, and the ruins of old monasteries, druid temples, and stone circles are prime for atmospheric narratives and mysterious questlines.

Given how impressed I’ve been with Atomfall in my hours playing the game so far—in no small part thanks to developer Rebellion’s dedication to its setting of rural Cumbria—I’m hopeful that it’ll help shine a spotlight on the potential of northern England for future game settings. Has this essentially been 500 words on me waxing lyrical about the North due to a single line of dialogue? Yes. Do I regret it? Absolutely not.

Atomfall is available on March 24 with its three days early access in the Deluxe Edition on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Its standard edition will be available on March 27.

