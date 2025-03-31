10 Best Upcoming Anime to Have on Your Radar in April 2025

Anime fans won't want to miss out on these 10 best shows premiering throughout April 2025.

April 2025 is a big month for anime releases. A number of big hitters are premiering for the first time, and several fan-favorite shows are receiving new seasons or continuations of story arcs. If you’re looking for some anime titles you won’t want to miss this April, we’ve got you covered with 10 of the best shows to keep your eye on.

The Beginning After the End – April 2

Image Source: Studio A-Cat

Debuting on April 2, The Beginning After the End is a brand-new anime adaptation of the web novel series written by TurtleMe. The story follows the late King Grey after a mysterious death sees him reborn as Arthur Leywin.

In this new life, he seeks to repair and correct mistakes made in his past life across a world of magic and fantasy-like creatures. Now living a life as a magic-wielding son of two retired adventurers, Arthur sets out to be wholeheartedly good – holding values of kindness, courage, and sincerity.

Devil May Cry – April 3

Image Source: Studio Mir

Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime, crafted by Studio Mir will be available for eager fans to watch starting April 3. Much like the video game series, Dante, an orphaned demon hunter, will be at the forefront of the show.

Based on fan speculation and hints during interviews with the team, it seems the anime will be some sort of adaptation or have loose ties to DMC 3, and the DMC Manga. Either way, this seems like it’s worth a watch – regardless of whether you’re a prior Devil May Cry franchise fan!

Wind Breaker Season 2 – April 3

Image Source: CloverWorks

Wind Breaker Season 2 kicks off on April 3, continuing the story of protagonist Haruka Sakura and his time at Furin Academy. Viewers can expect even more brawls between individuals as the Bofurin continue to protect local town members and go head to head against other schools along the way.

If you’ve yet to give this one a try, it’s known to hold a lot of similarities to Tokyo Revengers, minus the whole time travel gig. I find the characters much more enjoyable here, but you get the point. Make sure to keep Wind Breaker on your radar this Spring!

Fire Force Season 3 – April 4

Image Source: David Production

Fire Force is a hugely popular anime with a dedicated fanbase that will be highly anticipating the release of Season 3 starting April 4. Season 3 is set to cover the Obi’s Rescue arc and will likely continue into the Final Pillar arc before concluding.

Sadly, this is the final season of the show. But fans don’t need to worry too much, as there are still plenty of epic moments to enjoy among Shinra and his comrades first!

Lazarus – April 5

Image Source: MAPPA

Are you a fan of Cowboy Bebop? Well, I’ve got good news for you! While not a direct sequel or set in the same universe, Lazarus is a new show designed by the very same creator responsible for the timeless masterpiece everyone has come to love.

The events follow the release of a miracle drug by Dr. Skinner. However, three years after its release, Skinner reveals that the drug has a three-year half-life and that everyone who took it will soon die. The show will follow a task force that has been assembled to locate Skinner and create a vaccine before

It even features a very similar world and set of characters, so fans of the show should give this more modern title a try. Lazarus debuts on April 5.

One Piece Egghead Arc – April 5

Image Source: Toei Animation

Let’s be real, there are few anime titles out there that have carried a name as big as One Piece over the years. Luckily for fans of Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates, One Piece is returning on April 5.

This continuation of the show will progress through the Egghead arc – the first story arc of the Final Saga. While the show may be returning to ‘the beginning of the end’ following its six-month hiatus, there will be plenty of epic moments, humor, and misadventures illustrated in beautiful animation to look forward to.

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc – April 5

Image Source: CloverWorks

April 5 is a rather big day for anime fans, as Black Butler will also start its new arc on Saturday, too. This return will cover the Emerald Witch Arc, which follows the investigation of mysterious deaths and a supposed ‘witches curse’ linking back to a werewolf forest.

This mysterious arc is set to bring some nice foreshadowing, well-written characters, great action, and some nice little twists.

Witch Watch – April 6

Image Source: Bibury Animation

Lastly, we have Witch Watch, which premieres on April 6. The story revolves around Nico Wakatsuki, a young witch who, after graduating from her magical studies, settles into a house alongside her long-time friend Morihito Otogi, an ogre with the appearance of a mere human. Morihito is set to be Nico’s protector, but due to her magic, they end up in all sorts of unpredictable trouble!

Unlike other titles on this list, Witch Watch takes an approach more towards a blend of romantic comedy and fantasy. If you’re looking for a fun, lighter anime to watch this April, then Witch Watch may just be the one which you should watch. (Heh, get it?)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – April 7

Image Source: Bones FIlm

My Hero Academia has been a pretty huge success. However, some fans may be unaware of the manga spin-off titled My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Well, good news: this spin-off series is getting an anime adaptation, and it’s arriving this April! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes kicks off on April 7, featuring a brand new cast of Vigilante Heroes (and likely a couple of familiar faces along the way). Trust me, any MHA fan will want to tune in to this one!

Apocalypse Hotel – April 8

Image Source: CygamesPictures

Apocalypse Hotel debuts on April 8, and will tell the story of a historic hotel in Ginza that remains standing in a world of ruin and devoid of human existence.

Within the hotel, robot employees are awaiting the return of humans across an eternity. However, a small miracle is about to present itself to our robot protagonist, Yachiyo, and her fellow employees.

