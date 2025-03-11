10 Anime Characters Who Would Make Terrifying Death Note Owners

The Death Note is a fascinating concept, providing one who stumbles upon the book with the power to orchestrate the death of anyone they’d like, as long as they know the target’s name. Light Yagami was a mere high school student when he stumbled upon the Death Note, and soon began a descent into madness over such power.

Light was able to use his high intellect to become such a terrifying figure of power as no more than a mere human, high school-aged individual. Now, imagine if this mysterious black book began to make its way into other anime universes. From intimidating intelligence levels to power-hungry madmen, these 10 anime characters would make absolutely terrifying Death Note owners.

All For One

My Hero Academia

Image Source: Studio Bones

All For One is one of My Hero Academia’s greatest and most dangerous villains, and not simply because of the power his Quirk holds. All For One is also a true villain in his displays of cunning, manipulative behavior, and a cold ruthlessness to match. With a Death Note, All For One would be able to minimize threats in his pursuit of power by continuing to steal the Quirks of others, and anyone who got in the way. Well, it would be as easy as knowing their name to get rid of them for good.

This could immediately throw the likes of All Might, Deku, and other prominent, well-known pro and upcoming heroes out of the game for good. Furthermore, All For One would be very scary as a Death Note owner because he also can be patient and control a long-term plan from the shadows – he would not use the Death Note impulsively, but rather in careful precision, plotting to take out key threats.

Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan

Image Source: Studio MAPPA

Eren Yeager would make a fascinating and frightening Death Note owner, as he shares quite a few similarities with Light Yagami. Both are teenagers who receive powers, only to lose themselves in a downward spiral—one of madness, the other of trauma and heartbreak.

As long as his goals were met, Eren was willing to sacrifice both allies and innocents, which is quite frightening when you bring a Death Note into the mix. As Eren would eliminate anyone who stands in his way—including previous allies and innocent casualties—this would make things much more accessible for him to do what needed to be done. It’d also be interesting to see how he uses his manipulation over the past and future alongside the Death Note. He could potentially use it to reshape key timeline events as an extension of his abilities.

Johan Liebert

Monster

Image Source: Studio Madhouse

Johan Liebert has been praised by anime enthusiasts as one of the most chilling and psychologically complex individuals to have ever appeared on-screen. With a cold, calculating demeanor, and very rational and precise in his actions, he goes to great lengths to accomplish his goals. Providing such an individual with a Death Note would no doubt cause chaos and terror.

Johan is extremely talented at manipulating and controlling other people. Using these skills, he could simply play people like a puppet master, baiting people to act on his behalf or carry out orders. Once they had played their part, or if they ever crossed a line or messed up his plan? He’s simply able to erase them with the Death Note, likely before they even realize they’ve been played. With such a lack of empathy for others and an indifference for life itself, Johan would have no hesitation taking lives as he needs to. They would be mere pieces in the terrifying game he plays.

Yuno Gasai

Future Diary / Mirai Nikki

Image Source: Asread

As the story of Future Diary unfolds, Yuno Gasai slowly unravels from the facade of an over-enthusiastic, clingy, obsessive schoolgirl in love, to an unhinged, terrifying, violent soul. In Future Diary, every participant in the game has an object that can predict their future in some format. The characters can use these predictions to help themselves survive in an intense killing game. By the end of Future Diary, it’s revealed that Yuno is the previous victor of the game and that she killed Yukki to win. She thought she could become the new God and then revive him to live happily ever after.

After discovering this to be untrue, Yuno falls deeper into madness. She travels back in time, kills her previous self, and takes her place, wanting to get her future with Yukki right. As the Future Diary gives Yuno an advantage already, giving her the power of the Death Note would amplify her advantage over others. She would also use its powers without a second thought, taking out everyone she needs to ensure her obsession stays alive.

Lelouch Lamperouge

Code Geass

Image Source: Sunrise

Code Geass’ Lelouch Lamperouge has become a notable figure in anime media over the years. They’re commonly referred to as one of the most intelligent and amazing strategic minds seen in action. Lelouch has a tactical genius and strong ambitions towards his goals. If he were to possess a Death Note, Lelouch’s strategist skills and ability to outwit seemingly any opponent would be amplified tenfold.

Lelouch has proven he can orchestrate long, complex plans to drastically change the course of events, all whilst remaining several steps ahead of threats. With a Death Note, this tactical prowess could be used to isolate key targets to wipe out individuals who are the most notable threats, as well as hits that will cause long-term negative ripple effects on his enemies. There’s no doubt that Lelouch Lamperouge would be among the most calm and calculated Death Note users around, which only adds to how frightening the concept is.

Madara Uchiha

Naruto

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Madara Uchiha is one of the most powerful figures in Naruto, a master of both raw power and tactical manipulation. He has a haunting, intense ambition to completely reshape the world, a ruthless nature, and terrifying levels of battle prowess. If Madara were to ever gain a Death Note, there would no doubt be catastrophic consequences.

Madara would view the Death Note’s power to kill at will as another useful tool in his plan for domination. With the scary levels of manipulation he has been shown to orchestrate, Madara could extend these skills through the Death Note to control and kill people indirectly. He would likely turn allies against one another and create deep conflict in the ninja world to divide the villages. He could also easily take out all threats needed to ensure the Allied Shinobi Forces never come to be. Being able to get rid of anyone capable of taking him down would make his world domination a walk in the park.

Medusa Gorgon

Soul Eater

Image Source: Studio Bones

Medusa Gorgon is one of Soul Eater’s most brilliant antagonists. She plays the role of a witch with unparalleled intelligence and a tendency to participate in psychological manipulation. Medusa has proven herself to be sinister and ruthless in her manipulation of others, even betraying and deceiving the likes of her child, Crona. As someone who expertly uses others as pawns in her never-ending schemes, Medusa would welcome a Death Note with open arms… and make great use of it.

Medusa would undoubtedly find ways to use the Death Note to her benefit, leading others to their deaths with painstaking patience and a calculated approach. Always waiting for the perfect moment to strike, Medusa plays the long game and uses the Death Note to instill fear and paranoia around every corner of the world, breaking the wills of those in her game and making her enemies lose trust in one another. Considering she’s proven not even family are safe, Medusa’s slow burn of terror with a Death Note would be nothing short of haunting.

Ken Kaneki

Tokyo Ghoul

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

While Ken Kaneki begins the story of Tokyo Ghoul as a shy, kind-hearted individual, he undergoes one of the most dramatic transformations in anime history. Following torture by Yamori and other notable events, Kaneki develops into a powerful, even brutal figure in the Ghoul world. If Kaneki had the Death Note, it would make his descent into inner turmoil and trauma even more horrifying, no doubt increasing the brutality of his actions and his ruthless nature.

While he may kill sparingly at first, as Kaneki’s darker side emerges, he could justify using the Death Note to establish his version of justice. With a sharp mind and a strong desire to control his destiny, Kaneki would gain that immense source of power he has longed for. He’d use the diary to escalate and deliver revenge on those who have hurt him and the ones he loves. A Ghoul who could kill masses from remote locations would be a threat nobody is prepared.

Sosuke Aizen

Bleach

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Sosuke Aizen is a Bleach character known for being intellectual and calculated, carefully constructing the perfect plan to overthrow those who trust him. If Aizen gained a Death Note, his strategic genius would be fully realized. He would not use the Death Note recklessly but would integrate it into his broader schemes, waiting patiently for the perfect moment to deliver each blow.

With his meticulous organization and deception, the Death Note would also fully aid Aizen further in manipulating from the shadows. He’s even successfully faked his death before as part of his plans, which would set up the perfect opportunity to fall into anonymity and use the Death Note to see himself through the next steps.

Muzan Kibutsuji

Demon Slayer

Image Source: Ufotable

Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer already has an advantage over humans by being the most powerful demon in the series. If a Death Note was added to the mix, Muzan would only grow in power, and his ruthless nature would have more opportunity to shine. On multiple occasions, Muzan eliminated those who had been deeply loyal to him, simply because they failed to impress him.

Someone with such little regard for both enemies and their allies would be nothing short of a destructive force with a Death Note. All Muzan would have to do would be to learn the name of any threat, and he could erase them in the blink of an eye before they could reach him. Would the Demon Slayers ever have a chance of taking down Muzan with this added power? Probably not… yikes!

