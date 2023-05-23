Quiz
Which Demon Slayer Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Which Demon Slayer character are you?
From an adorable demon to a manic pig-masked hunter, Demon Slayer is home to a slew of unique characters. This rogue’s gallery is the heart and soul of the series, with each one of them featuring their own distinct look and attitude.
To celebrate these characters, we’ve come up with a quiz that breaks down which Demon Slayer personality you best line-up with. So put on your best Haori and equip your sword, as it is time to see which character you are most like in Demon Slayer.
Find Out Which Demon Slayer Character You Are With this Personality Quiz
What would you do if you saw a demon?
What would you add to your outfit to give it a little more flair?
Demon Slayer Tengen Looking Flashy With Diamond Headband
Pick one style of fighting:
If you could have one special skill, what would it be?
Demon Slayer Tanjiro Putting Cup on Kanao's Head
What color is your sword?
Demon Slayer Giyu Pointing Sword at Tanjiro and Nezuko
What do you like to do in you free time?
Demon Slayer Zenitsu Smiling
Which of these current Hashira would you want to train you?
Demon Slayer Rengoku Holding Bowl After Finishing a Meal
Where did you grow up?
Pick a hairstyle:
Demon Slayer Zenitsu Holding Clump of His Hair
How do you contribute to your household?
If you weren't a Demon Slayer, what would your job be?
If you had to take one apprentice, who would it be?
What type of bird do you prefer?
Demon Slayer Messenger Birds Staring at Each Other
Your friend is sick. What do you do?
Demon Slayer Season 3 Tanjiro Recovering in Bed After Fight With Daki
What is most important to you?
Demon Slayer Group Hugging Each Other After Surviving Battle With Daki
