Which Demon Slayer Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which Demon Slayer character are you?

From an adorable demon to a manic pig-masked hunter, Demon Slayer is home to a slew of unique characters. This rogue’s gallery is the heart and soul of the series, with each one of them featuring their own distinct look and attitude.

To celebrate these characters, we’ve come up with a quiz that breaks down which Demon Slayer personality you best line-up with. So put on your best Haori and equip your sword, as it is time to see which character you are most like in Demon Slayer.

Find Out Which Demon Slayer Character You Are With this Personality Quiz What would you do if you saw a demon? Faint Protect your allies See if it is good Your duty Charge it (let's fight!) What would you add to your outfit to give it a little more flair? Demon Slayer Tengen Looking Flashy With Diamond Headband Butterflies Cut off the sleeves Hanafuda earrings A Bright Haori A Mask Ribbons Pick one style of fighting: Thunder Insect Water Beast None Demon Art If you could have one special skill, what would it be? Demon Slayer Tanjiro Putting Cup on Kanao's Head Hearing Fighting Regeneration Spatial Awareness Smell Sight What color is your sword? Demon Slayer Giyu Pointing Sword at Tanjiro and Nezuko Black I don't need a sword Gold Blue The Color changes Pink What do you like to do in you free time? Demon Slayer Zenitsu Smiling Flirt Train Sleep Nothing Dance Hunt Which of these current Hashira would you want to train you? Demon Slayer Rengoku Holding Bowl After Finishing a Meal Shinobu Kocho Sanemi Shinazugawa Giyu Tomioka Kyojuro Rengoku Gyomei Himejima Mitsuri Kanroji Where did you grow up? City Mountains Woods Village Pick a hairstyle: Demon Slayer Zenitsu Holding Clump of His Hair Bowl Cut Slick back Mohawk Dreadlocks Bangs Log and uncut How do you contribute to your household? Training Working Helping raise the young ones You have no family Protecting them If you weren't a Demon Slayer, what would your job be? Farming Veterinarian Construction Worker Housekeeper/Nanny Cop/Military Park Ranger If you had to take one apprentice, who would it be? Kyoshi Goto Aoi Senjuro Rengoku I don't need an apprentice Makomo What type of bird do you prefer? Demon Slayer Messenger Birds Staring at Each Other Sparrow Crow Hawk I don't Like birds. Your friend is sick. What do you do? Demon Slayer Season 3 Tanjiro Recovering in Bed After Fight With Daki Make something that will help them feel better. Stay by their side. Keep them in your sights until you're forced to get back to work. Leave them be. If they're strong enough, they'll recover. What is most important to you? Demon Slayer Group Hugging Each Other After Surviving Battle With Daki My family. My disciples. My Master. My friends. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

