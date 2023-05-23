Connect with us

Which Demon Slayer Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Image via Ufotable
From an adorable demon to a manic pig-masked hunter, Demon Slayer is home to a slew of unique characters. This rogue’s gallery is the heart and soul of the series, with each one of them featuring their own distinct look and attitude.

To celebrate these characters, we’ve come up with a quiz that breaks down which Demon Slayer personality you best line-up with. So put on your best Haori and equip your sword, as it is time to see which character you are most like in Demon Slayer.

Find Out Which Demon Slayer Character You Are With this Personality Quiz

What would you do if you saw a demon?
What would you add to your outfit to give it a little more flair?
Pick one style of fighting:
If you could have one special skill, what would it be?
What color is your sword?
What do you like to do in you free time?
Which of these current Hashira would you want to train you?
Where did you grow up?
Pick a hairstyle:
How do you contribute to your household?
If you weren't a Demon Slayer, what would your job be?
If you had to take one apprentice, who would it be?
What type of bird do you prefer?
Your friend is sick. What do you do?
What is most important to you?
Andrew McMahon

Andrew was Twinfinite's Features Editor from 2020 through until March 2023 and wrote for the site from 2018. He has wandered around with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications sitting in his back pocket for a while now, all the while wondering what he is going to do for a career. Luckily, video games have always been there, especially as his writing career progresses.

