The Ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns Trivia Quiz

Call of Duty has been a hugely popular first-person shooter for decades now. Players from all over the world gather together to enjoy the Warzone modes and multiplayer games, but there is nothing as satisfying as completing the CoD campaigns. Test yourself by taking our ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns trivia quiz!
Call of Duty Campaigns Quiz
Test your knowledge of all Call of Duty campaigns by attempting the ultimate trivia quiz below! We have some easy questions and some real head-scratchers, so be prepared to dig deep into CoD history. Test how well you know the CoD campaigns right here, if you think you have what it takes.
Ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns Trivia Quiz
1 of 40
What year was the first Call of Duty game released?
2 of 40
What year was Call of Duty 2 released?
3 of 40
What year did Call of Duty come to mobile?
4 of 40
What year was Call of Duty: Ghosts released?
5 of 40
What year was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III released?
6 of 40
Which of these is not a map in the original Call of Duty?
7 of 40
Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty 3?
8 of 40
Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: World at War?
9 of 40
Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: Black Ops?
10 of 40
Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: Vanguard?
11 of 40
Who are the main antagonists in the original Call of Duty for the American campaign?
12 of 40
Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Black Ops?
13 of 40
Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Vanguard?
14 of 40
Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?
15 of 40
Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare?
16 of 40
In which game can you first find protagonist Scott Riley?
17 of 40
In which game do you first play as Aleksander Sokolov?
18 of 40
In which game do you first play as Corporal Ronald "Red" Daniels?
19 of 40
In which game do you play as John Price?
20 of 40
In which game can you play as John "Soap" MacTavish?
21 of 40
What is the nickname of Simon Riley?
22 of 40
What is the nickname of Danny Li?
23 of 40
What is the nickname of David Fisher?
24 of 40
What is the nickname of Alessandra Castillo?
25 of 40
What is the nickname of Anna Butler?
26 of 40
What is the prologue level of Call of Duty: Big Red One called?
27 of 40
In Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare what does F.N.G stand for?
28 of 40
Which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign sees you assault a Russian Gulag and rescue Prisoner 6-2-7?
29 of 40
Which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III mission sees you destroying a Russian jamming tower in Manhattan?
30 of 40
What is the fifth campaign called in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?
31 of 40
Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?
32 of 40
Which of these is a location in the original Call of Duty?
33 of 40
Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: World At War: Final Fronts?
34 of 40
Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?
35 of 40
Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Vanguard?
36 of 40
In Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, who said: "You suffer with me!"
37 of 40
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, who says: "The healthy human mind doesn't wake up in the morning thinking this is its last day on Earth..."
38 of 40
In Call of Duty: Black Ops, who says: "The numbers Mason, what do they mean?"
39 of 40
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare who says: "50,000 people used to live here. Now it's a ghost town."
40 of 40
In Call of Duty: Black Ops II who said: "This is the Mujahideen, baby. They'll bury you up to your neck, peel back your eyelids, and leave you to fry in the desert!"
So what was your score, soldier? Did you surprise yourself with how much Call of Duty knowledge you have stored in your head over the years? Not satisfied with the result? Click that Play Again button! Don’t forget to share with the rest of your squad and see who can get more correct answers.
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.