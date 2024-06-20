The Ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns Trivia Quiz

Call of Duty has been a hugely popular first-person shooter for decades now. Players from all over the world gather together to enjoy the Warzone modes and multiplayer games, but there is nothing as satisfying as completing the CoD campaigns. Test yourself by taking our ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns trivia quiz!

Call of Duty Campaigns Quiz

Test your knowledge of all Call of Duty campaigns by attempting the ultimate trivia quiz below! We have some easy questions and some real head-scratchers, so be prepared to dig deep into CoD history. Test how well you know the CoD campaigns right here, if you think you have what it takes.

Image Source: Activision

Ultimate Call of Duty Campaigns Trivia Quiz 1 of 40 What year was the first Call of Duty game released? 2003 2002 2004 2 of 40 What year was Call of Duty 2 released? 2003 2004 2005 3 of 40 What year did Call of Duty come to mobile? 2004 2006 2008 4 of 40 What year was Call of Duty: Ghosts released? 2011 2013 2008 5 of 40 What year was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III released? 2018 2020 2023 6 of 40 Which of these is not a map in the original Call of Duty? Rocket Berlin Pavlov 7 of 40 Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty 3? Champs Rouen Peaks 8 of 40 Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: World at War? Cliffside Asylum Quarry 9 of 40 Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: Black Ops? Cracked Jungle Bootleg 10 of 40 Which of these is not a map in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Numa Numa Embassy Das House 11 of 40 Who are the main antagonists in the original Call of Duty for the American campaign? British Germans Japanese 12 of 40 Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Black Ops? Grigori Weaver Nikita Dragovich Fidel Castro 13 of 40 Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Polina Petrova Boris Petrov Hermann Freisinger 14 of 40 Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Yuri Vorshevsky Vladimir Makarov Imran Zakhaev 15 of 40 Who is the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare? Caleb Thies Salen Kotch Oren Emin 16 of 40 In which game can you first find protagonist Scott Riley? Call of Duty: Ghosts Call of Duty: United Offensive Call of Duty: Black Ops 17 of 40 In which game do you first play as Aleksander Sokolov? Call of Duty: Finest Hour Call of Duty: World at War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 18 of 40 In which game do you first play as Corporal Ronald "Red" Daniels? Call of Duty: World at War Call of Duty: Heroes Call of Duty: WWII 19 of 40 In which game do you play as John Price? Call of Duty: Big Red One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Black Ops 20 of 40 In which game can you play as John "Soap" MacTavish? Call of Duty: Ghosts Call of Duty: Unigted Offensive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 21 of 40 What is the nickname of Simon Riley? Goblin Ghoul Ghost 22 of 40 What is the nickname of Danny Li? Bread Ace Blackjack 23 of 40 What is the nickname of David Fisher? BBQ Brat Baller 24 of 40 What is the nickname of Alessandra Castillo? Fastrider Outrider Rider 25 of 40 What is the nickname of Anna Butler? Aorta Artery Bloodrush 26 of 40 What is the prologue level of Call of Duty: Big Red One called? We've Been Through Worse We Can Handle This Baptism of Fire 27 of 40 In Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare what does F.N.G stand for? Fresh New Guy Follow Now, Gaz F*cking New Guy 28 of 40 Which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign sees you assault a Russian Gulag and rescue Prisoner 6-2-7? Exodus Prison Break The Gulag 29 of 40 Which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III mission sees you destroying a Russian jamming tower in Manhattan? Black Tuesday Turbulence Goalpost 30 of 40 What is the fifth campaign called in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Interrogation Red Light, Green Light Brick in the Wall 31 of 40 Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III? Milan New York London 32 of 40 Which of these is a location in the original Call of Duty? London Bridge Arc de Triomphe Red Square 33 of 40 Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: World At War: Final Fronts? Mount Tapochau Mount Rappochu Mount Tippichi 34 of 40 Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Antalya Airport, Turkey Istabul Airport, Turkey Trabzon Airport, Turkey 35 of 40 Which of these is a location in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Provence, France Merville, France Bordeaux, France 36 of 40 In Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, who said: "You suffer with me!" Raul Menendez General Shepherd Alex Mason 37 of 40 In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, who says: "The healthy human mind doesn't wake up in the morning thinking this is its last day on Earth..." Joseph Turner Captain Price Ghost 38 of 40 In Call of Duty: Black Ops, who says: "The numbers Mason, what do they mean?" Ghost Jason Hudson John Price 39 of 40 In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare who says: "50,000 people used to live here. Now it's a ghost town." Alex Mason Captain MacMillan Imran Zakhaev 40 of 40 In Call of Duty: Black Ops II who said: "This is the Mujahideen, baby. They'll bury you up to your neck, peel back your eyelids, and leave you to fry in the desert!" Frank Woods Alex Mason Grigori Weaver Continue Continue Share your result via email twitter facebook Play again

So what was your score, soldier? Did you surprise yourself with how much Call of Duty knowledge you have stored in your head over the years? Not satisfied with the result? Click that Play Again button! Don’t forget to share with the rest of your squad and see who can get more correct answers.

