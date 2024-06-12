Sony’s PlayStation has been a huge part of so many lives and has a rich history of entertaining players all over the world. The PlayStation home and handheld consoles bring joy to many of us daily, but how many of us can truly call ourselves PlayStation’s proudest nerds? Do you think you have the knowledge to take our ultimate trivia quiz and test if you are the biggest PlayStation fan?

Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Sony PlayStation?

Image Source: Pixabay

Take our quiz below to test your PlayStation knowledge! We have questions about Sony PlayStation’s history, its different consoles and games, and so much more. Each question will put your PlayStation know-how to the test. See if you can prove your gaming expertise right here:

The Ultimate PlayStation Trivia Quiz 1 of 45 What was the color of the first PlayStation console? Gray Green Black White 2 of 45 What color is the X button on the PlayStation controller? Pink Green Red Blue 3 of 45 What color is the triangle on the PlayStation controller? Green Pink Blue Blue 4 of 45 What color is the circle on the PlayStation controller? Blue Red Pink Green 5 of 45 What color is the square on the PlayStation controller? Red Green Blue Pink 6 of 45 Which console does this controller belong to? PlayStation 2 PlayStation 1 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 3 7 of 45 Which console does this controller belong to? PlayStation 4 PSP PlayStation 1 PlayStation 3 8 of 45 What year was the PlayStation Portable (PSP) first released? 2005 2006 2003 2004 9 of 45 True or False: Crash Bandicoot first appeared on the PlayStation 1 False True 10 of 45 True or False: Overwatch first appeared on PlayStation 3 False True 11 of 45 True or False: Metal Gear Solid first appeared on PlayStation 2 True False 12 of 45 True or False: Red Dead Redemption first appeared on PlayStation 3 True False 13 of 45 True or False: God of War first appeared on PlayStation 2 True False 14 of 45 Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from? Image Source: Reddit via Faith-ToSpeak Unchartered Ghost of Tsushima Death Stranding The Last of Us 15 of 45 Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from? Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite LEGO Spider-Man Spider-Man 2 Iron Man VR 16 of 45 Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from? Death Stranding Detroit Become Human Blood & Truth 17 of 45 Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from? Image via FromSoftware Day's Gone Bloodborne Shadow of Colossus 18 of 45 Who is the main character in Metal Gear Solid? Solid Snake Big Boss Simon Belmont 19 of 45 What fruit does Crash Bandicoot collect? Gumpfo Foompa Mangompa Wumpa 20 of 45 Albert Wesker is from which gaming franchise? Until Dawn Silent Hill Inscryption Resident Evil 21 of 45 What creature is Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank? Lombax Robot Zoni Qwark 22 of 45 In which game do Big Daddy, Sackboy, Nathan Drake, and Raiden all appear? All-Stars Battle Royale Gang Beasts Sonic Superstars Rocket League 23 of 45 In Unchartered 1, what is Nathan Drake looking for? Philosopher's Stone Ark of the Covenant Buried Treasure El Dorado 24 of 45 In which game does Kratos appear as the hero? Horizon Zero God of War Elden Ring Bloodborne 25 of 45 Which of these is not a PlayStation console exclusive? Astro Bot Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fortnite Helldivers II 26 of 45 What was the name of the camera accessory released for the PS2? PlayStation Kinect EyeToy SeeStation PS Eye 27 of 45 In which game does Sweet Tooth star? KartRider Twisted Metal Crash Team Racing 28 of 45 In which game does Wakka appear? Ratchet and Clank Mega Man Final Fantasy X 29 of 45 In which game does Cloud Strife appear? Final Fantasy VII Tekken III Metal Gear Solid 30 of 45 In which game does Jin Sakai appear? Gran Turismo Ghost of Tsushima Dead Space 31 of 45 In which game does Vella Tartine appear? Broken Age Psychonauts Brutal Legend Deponia 32 of 45 Which British acting icon voices the characters in Hogs of War? Richard Ayoade Rik Mayall Rowan Atkinson Hugh Laurie 33 of 45 Which actor voiced Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11? Jim Belushi Billy West Keanu Reeves Keith David 34 of 45 Who was the voice of Ignitus in three Spyro games? Zach Braff Gary Oldman Josh Martin Robert Englund 35 of 45 Which actor voiced Chicken Little in two Chicken Little games and Kindom Hearts II? Michael Caine Zach Braff Toby Maguire Samuel L Jackson 36 of 45 Who voiced Clank/XJ0461 in the Ratchet & Clank franchise? David Gasman David Spade David Scully David Kaye 37 of 45 How many home consoles has Sony PlayStation released? Five Seven Four Six 38 of 45 How many handheld consoles has Sony PlayStation released? Three Two Five Four 39 of 45 What is Sony PlayStation's latest tagline? Nothing Limits Play All Play - No Limitations Play Without Limitations Play Has No Limits 40 of 45 Who invented the PlayStation? Norio Ohga Manabu Sakamotu Ken Kutaragi Ryoji Akagawa 41 of 45 Who designed the PlayStation logo? Ken Kutaragi Shigeo Maruyama Manabu Sakamotu Terry Tokunaka 42 of 45 Which of these is not a PlayStation 4 tagline? Greatness Awaits See The Future Play To Be Great This Is 4 The Players 43 of 45 Which of these is not a PlayStation Portable tagline? Get Ready and Go Dude, Get Your Own Step Your Game Up PS Hellz Yeah 44 of 45 Which of these is not a PlayStation 3 tagline? Long Live Play This Is Living Live For The Play The Wait Is Over 45 of 45 Which of these is not a PlayStation 2 tagline? The Beginning Fun, Anyone? Welcome to the Third Place Three's Company Continue Continue Play again

So, how did you do in our quiz? Did you surprise yourself with how many facts you know about PlayStation? Or did you fail so spectacularly that you are considering buying an Xbox instead?

You can always try the PlayStation quiz again if you think you can do better next time! Don’t forget to share with your friends to see who can come out on top as the biggest PlayStation fan among you.

