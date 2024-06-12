Sony’s PlayStation has been a huge part of so many lives and has a rich history of entertaining players all over the world. The PlayStation home and handheld consoles bring joy to many of us daily, but how many of us can truly call ourselves PlayStation’s proudest nerds? Do you think you have the knowledge to take our ultimate trivia quiz and test if you are the biggest PlayStation fan?
Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Sony PlayStation?
Take our quiz below to test your PlayStation knowledge! We have questions about Sony PlayStation’s history, its different consoles and games, and so much more. Each question will put your PlayStation know-how to the test. See if you can prove your gaming expertise right here:
The Ultimate PlayStation Trivia Quiz
1 of 45
What was the color of the first PlayStation console?
2 of 45
What color is the X button on the PlayStation controller?
3 of 45
What color is the triangle on the PlayStation controller?
4 of 45
What color is the circle on the PlayStation controller?
5 of 45
What color is the square on the PlayStation controller?
6 of 45
Which console does this controller belong to?
7 of 45
Which console does this controller belong to?
8 of 45
What year was the PlayStation Portable (PSP) first released?
9 of 45
True or False: Crash Bandicoot first appeared on the PlayStation 1
10 of 45
True or False: Overwatch first appeared on PlayStation 3
11 of 45
True or False: Metal Gear Solid first appeared on PlayStation 2
12 of 45
True or False: Red Dead Redemption first appeared on PlayStation 3
13 of 45
True or False: God of War first appeared on PlayStation 2
14 of 45
Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from?
Image Source: Reddit via Faith-ToSpeak
15 of 45
Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from?
Image Credit: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite
16 of 45
Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from?
17 of 45
Which PlayStation exclusive game is this image from?
Image via FromSoftware
18 of 45
Who is the main character in Metal Gear Solid?
19 of 45
What fruit does Crash Bandicoot collect?
20 of 45
Albert Wesker is from which gaming franchise?
21 of 45
What creature is Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank?
22 of 45
In which game do Big Daddy, Sackboy, Nathan Drake, and Raiden all appear?
23 of 45
In Unchartered 1, what is Nathan Drake looking for?
24 of 45
In which game does Kratos appear as the hero?
25 of 45
Which of these is not a PlayStation console exclusive?
26 of 45
What was the name of the camera accessory released for the PS2?
27 of 45
In which game does Sweet Tooth star?
28 of 45
In which game does Wakka appear?
29 of 45
In which game does Cloud Strife appear?
30 of 45
In which game does Jin Sakai appear?
31 of 45
In which game does Vella Tartine appear?
32 of 45
Which British acting icon voices the characters in Hogs of War?
33 of 45
Which actor voiced Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11?
34 of 45
Who was the voice of Ignitus in three Spyro games?
35 of 45
Which actor voiced Chicken Little in two Chicken Little games and Kindom Hearts II?
36 of 45
Who voiced Clank/XJ0461 in the Ratchet & Clank franchise?
37 of 45
How many home consoles has Sony PlayStation released?
38 of 45
How many handheld consoles has Sony PlayStation released?
39 of 45
What is Sony PlayStation's latest tagline?
40 of 45
Who invented the PlayStation?
41 of 45
Who designed the PlayStation logo?
42 of 45
Which of these is not a PlayStation 4 tagline?
43 of 45
Which of these is not a PlayStation Portable tagline?
44 of 45
Which of these is not a PlayStation 3 tagline?
45 of 45
Which of these is not a PlayStation 2 tagline?
So, how did you do in our quiz? Did you surprise yourself with how many facts you know about PlayStation? Or did you fail so spectacularly that you are considering buying an Xbox instead?
You can always try the PlayStation quiz again if you think you can do better next time! Don’t forget to share with your friends to see who can come out on top as the biggest PlayStation fan among you.
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.