All Atomic Battery Locations in Atomfall

There’s perhaps no item more vital to game progression in Atomfall than the Atomic Battery. These batteries are used to open up new wings of the vast Interchange network. You need five Atomic Batteries to reach the Oberon Site and complete the game. Thankfully, Atomfall’s world doles out a healthy supply of batteries, but many are difficult to find and obtain. That’s where this comprehensive guide comes in. We cover all Atomfall Atomic Battery locations, as well as tips on how to snatch ’em up without dying.

All Slatten Dale Atomic Battery Locations

The first region you explore, Slatten Dale, actually has the fewest Atom Batteries in the entire game. It’s possible to play for five + hours without getting a single battery, which is why it’s generally recommended that new players check out Wyndham Village or another region to get a head start on materials. As is, Slatten Dale only has one battery, and that’s at the Trading Camp.

Molly at the Trader Camp

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The Trading Camp is located to the northwest with the coordinates of 26.4E, 79.1N. Molly’s Atomic Battery requires some valuable goods to barter for. She favors medkits and molotov cocktails above all else, so one or two of each of these should get you the battery.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Successfully initiating a trade opens up some new dialogue, including the lead to another Atomic Battery in Wyndham Village.

All The Interchange Atomic Battery Locations

The Interchange is the big hub area of Atomfall, with interconnected routes to every other region in the game. It also serves as the main use for Atomic Batteries. Luckily, there’s a free battery in one of the starting zones of The Interchange.

Central Processing Center

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

This is the hub area of The Interchange, and it’s fairly easy to reach. After entering The Interchange through either the Slatten Dale or Wyndham entrance, follow the route forward to the center of the facility. The battery is lying next to a dead scientist. You use it to power the facility itself, so it won’t be clogging your inventory.

Patrol Robots

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Some of the most intimidating enemies in Atomfall are the battery-powered sentry robots. These towering figures can kill unprepared adventurers in a single shot, especially if you’re dealing with the flamethrower variant. Once you unlock the Robotics wing of The Interchange, a host of deadly robots patrol the premises. But there’s an amazing reward should you take them on: Atom Batteries. You can defeat the robots by firing at their weak spots to stun them. Our BARD Robots guide covers the different ways to defeat these mechs.

All Wyndham Village Atomic Battery Locations

Wyndham Village is located up the central road on the northernmost tip of the Slatten Dale map. Don’t be deterred by the dystopian loudspeaker message or rumors; it’s one of the safest zones in the entire game. The village contains two batteries: one involving a branching quest chain and another lodged inside a patrol robot.

Vicar’s Chest

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The church up the winding road to the right contains valuable quests and items. Upon first entering, players are met with the scene of a grisly murder. Solving this murder mystery and getting on the good side of Vicar McHenry rewards you with his chest key, which opens a chest containing an Atom Battery. You can also just shoot him to nab the key from his corpse if you’re feeling particularly immoral.

Patrol Robot

There’s a robot patrolling the central square village green of Wyndham Village. It won’t attack you unless you provoke it by repeatedly bumping into it or opening fire. But you can defeat it if you want its battery. This will be a difficult fight as all the Protocol guards in the area will join in, so unless you’re a completionist or desire a challenge, there are far easier ways to get more batteries.

All Skethermoore Atomic Battery Locations

Skethermoore serves as the field operations of the Protocol militia. It’s highly recommended you get on the good side of Captain Sims over in Wyndham Village before venturing far into this region. Protocol will shoot you on site if you’re caught anywhere near them or their facilities, but if you side with Sims, you get unrestricted access to all areas above ground.

Bartering with Nora

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Nora hides out in her well-protected barn northeast at the coordinates 41.8E, 77.5N. Like other traders, Nora has an Atomic Battery in her possession that can be bartered for. She likes different varieties of bombs, so if you collected lots of bomb recipes, it’s time to get crafting. You can also do the dishonorable thing and kill her for it.

Wrecked Robot Behind Nora’s Barn

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Right behind Nora’s Barn is a wrecked robot in the middle of a lake… filled with deadly leeches. The coordinates of this battery are 41.1E, 78.0N. You can either sprint through the dangerous waters and quickly pull the battery out or take the time to kill the leeches with an explosive bomb. Beware of nearby outlaws too, they like to patrol the outskirts of the lake.

Vehicle Storage Bunker Near Greenhouse

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

There’s a vehicle storage bunker next to the Greenhouse at coordinates 43.4E, 74.8N. Get ready because it’s teeming with outlaws. Either take out all outlaws or immediately sneak to the bunker room to the left to get the vehicle bunker storeroom key lying on the bed (you’ll need the key regardless).

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

I found the best way to take out the large mob is by triggering a rat swarm in the upper left room and sneaking into the crawlspace. The outlaws usually fight with the rats, which ends up killing half or so of the mob.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Unlock the upper right storeroom with the storeroom key. The Atomic Battery is sitting on a shelf in a radiated room.

Patrol Robots

The heavy presence of Protocol soldiers brings with it some robots. There are several robots throughout the region, with the heaviest concentration being in the Interchange encampment in the center of the map and throughout the prison to the south at coordinates 41.1E, 70.8N. With so many Protocol guards about, downing these robots will be quite the challenge, so be prepared for a battle.

All Casterfell Woods Atomic Battery Locations

Casterfell Woods is home to a legion of Druid enemies who shoot any strangers who dare visit their domain. It also contains the most Atomic Batteries in the game, making it ideal after first visiting Wyndham. You can reach Casterfell Woods through the Wyndham entrance or the sewer system underground.

Billy Gorse at the Trader Outpost

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Billy is located at the coordinates 21.5E, 89.6N to the northwest below the dam. Like the other traders, he prefers certain items over others. Bartering a few explosives should be enough to net you his Atomic Battery.

Casterfell Dam

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Casterfell Dam is situated just north of Billy, but you’ll have to enter deep inside Druid territory to reach the Atomic Battery there. The battery is located inside a fenced power generator that zaps you upon entry. To turn the power off, you need to use the substation override lever inside the control room.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Since the lever controls three power generators, you need to keep interacting with the lever until the top-most light turns red. You’ll know you’re in the correct generator when you see a skeleton lying down; the Atomic Battery is right next to the skeleton.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

This Atomic Battery’s coordinates are 21.1E, 91.3N.

Castle Ruins

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

Here’s yet another location overrun with Druids. Head to the Castle Ruins to the far southwest of Casterfell Woods. If you don’t want to get overrun, take a left before the castle entrance to find a ladder leading down.

Enter the door, and you’ll find yourself inside a cave at coordinates 20.6E, 83.7N. Head to the middle area overrun with blue fungi, and go up the ladder. The battery is right on the edge of a cliff.

All Windscale Plant Atomic Battery Locations

The Windscale Plant is the final zone players must go through to see one of Atomfall’s endings. As such, it’s filled with dangerous enemies, so be prepared before venturing into this final dungeon area. Interestingly enough, the Oberon Dig Site requires an Atomic Battery or two to interact with Oberon. Thankfully, there are plenty of batteries lying around for you to use within the site itself.

Oberon Dig Site

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The deepest recesses of the Windscale Plant are home to two Atomic Batteries. Upon entering the dig site, sneak to the left and avoid catching the robot’s attention (unless you want their batteries through a fight). Go through the facility here and take a left at the end of the long hallway. This room houses an Atomic Battery on the shelf for you to take.

Image Source: Rebellion via Twinfinite

The second battery is inside a shipping container on the ground floor. Go around to the right side of the meteor where one of the robots is patrolling and find the shipping containers. Go inside the first shipping container, and the Atomic Battery is waiting for you to claim it.

Patrol Robots

Two patrol robots are situated at ground level on both sides of the Oberon meteor. Take them out with the methods mentioned in our previously linked guide to obtain the final Atomic Batteries in Atomfall.

Now that you’re all set and equipped with Atom Batteries, why not get the next most important item in Atomfall: the signal redirector? See why we gave Atomfall an 8/10 with our review and much more here on Twinfinite.

