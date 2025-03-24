As much fun as vanilla REPO is to play right now, mods can add a little spice to the game. Whether you want to add some fun customizations or need to enhance your gameplay, we have some top REPO mod recommendations.

10 Best REPO Mods You Can’t Play Without

These are the best tried and tested mods we love using when playing REPO. If any of them spark your interest, find out at the end how to install them easily on your PC.

1. REPO Roles

Download here: REPORoles

The REPORoles mod allows the team to have special randomized roles that give them skills and abilities during the game. These can range from boosting speed, jumping, or HP, to giving you magic spells to use as you play.

The Mage : Use limited Mana to cast various spells for extra HP, Stamina, Speed, and more.

: Use limited Mana to cast various spells for extra HP, Stamina, Speed, and more. The Athletic : Gain increased stamina, strength, and jumping power.

: Gain increased stamina, strength, and jumping power. The Gambler : Gain random side effects – one positive and one negative, such as slow movement but more HP, or lower jump but better movement speed.

: Gain random side effects – one positive and one negative, such as slow movement but more HP, or lower jump but better movement speed. The Ranged Looter : Reach items from further away.

: Reach items from further away. The Runner : Gain more Stamina and run faster.

: Gain more Stamina and run faster. The Strongman : Gain more Strength.

: Gain more Strength. The Tank: Walk slower but get double HP.

2. Endless Customizations

Download here: MoreHead, MoreHead+, EvenMoreHead

Bored with the same old trashcan-with-eyes aesthetic? Some mods, such as MoreHead, MoreHead+, and EvenMoreHead can let you customize your head, decorate your team, and dress up your little trashcan body. But, if you want the whole team to see them, everyone has to download the mod. You can add anything from angel wings to human teeth, and much more besides.

3. Upgrades For Everyone

Download here: TeamUpgrades

This is one mod I will not play without. TeamUpgrades allows you to save your cash in the REPO store when buying upgrades. Now, when you buy and use upgrades like the HP or Stamina buff packs, the effect is applied to all teammates in the truck. That leaves more cash for purchasing a weapon to take down those pesky creatures.

4. A Jam-Packed Shop

Download here: MoreShopItems

The MoreShopItems mod gives a glimpse into what the shop would have looked like before humanity was wiped out. Now, instead of a couple of shelves of random items like grenades and buff packs, you get packed shelves, more variety, and two huge shelving units against the back wall. The shelves will now be full of weapons, health, and buff packs. You’ll be spoilt for choice in here.

5. Stamina Boost

Download here: MoreStamina

If you get tired of getting tired, this mod is for you. Running from monstrous creatures takes a lot of energy, and the MoreStamina mod lowers Stamina consumption, allowing you to run for longer. This is perfect for players who haven’t buffed their Strength yet and aren’t ready to take on The Robe or The Clown.

6. Extra Truck Healing

Download here: BetterTruckHeals

When you and your team return to the truck after an eventful workday, you’ll usually get a small HP boost of 25 points. With this mod, that boost is doubled to 50, giving your team more of a chance of surviving the next round. It also means you won’t have to spend as much on Health Packs. It’s only a small boost but can be very helpful.

7. Visible Enemy Health Bar

Download here: XH DamageShow_EnemyHealthBar

This mod does exactly what it says in the title. Any time you damage an enemy, you can see not only the damage dealt but also how much health they have left. This is more useful than one might think, as it makes taking down an enemy, particularly one like The Robe or The Headman, much easier. Now, you can see how many hits the enemy takes before exploding and leaving behind a glowing orb.

8. Fit More In Your Cart

Download here: ShrinkerCart

In REPO it can be so frustrating trying to get those huge, and often fragile or dangerous, items back to the Extractor. They are too big for the cart and too bulky to carry safely. This mod lets you put even the biggest items in your cart by shrinking them down to the size of a cup or pile of cash. The bigger the item, the smaller it shrinks. This is a great mod for those brave solo players, but can also save teams a lot of time and effort.

9. See Better When Crouching

Download here: KeepMyFlashlight

We still need to test out whether this mod can be seen by the light-sensitive creatures in the game, but so far it’s worked out great. Usually, when you crouch, your flashlight switches off, leaving you wandering slowly in the darkness. With the KeepMyFlashlight mod, your flashlight stays on, allowing you to see more clearly as you squat. In maps like the Headman Manor, this is very helpful as it can get very dark without a flashlight.

10. God Mode

Download here: GodMode

This mod might take some of the fun out of REPO for some, but when you’ve had enough of being shot point-blank in the face by the Huntsman just because you sneezed or laughed, you might want to try God Mode. Essentially, you become invincible. No shot, bite, or scream can harm you. You can walk through any map and confront any enemy, safe in the knowledge that you will lose no HP.

How to add mods in REPO

Follow the steps below for easy access to all of these mods, and so much more, before launching into your next game of REPO.

Go to Thunderstore.io. Click Get App. Download via Overwolf. Open Thunderstore. Search for REPO. Create a new profile. Select your profile. Click Get Mods. Search for any mods you require. Click Download on each mod. Click Modded to load REPO with mods. Configure mods in the menu when you launch REPO.

Do you have any personal favorite mods that I’ve missed off my list? Share them in the comments below and we’ll make sure we consider them for future updates.

