Sheet Music Page Locations and Solution in Blue Prince

As you draft rooms and explore the house, you occasionally find mysterious items to save for later or take notes from. One of these special items is intriguing sheet music pages. But what are they for? And can you find more? Read on for all sheet music page locations and the puzzle solution in Blue Prince.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Sheet Music Pages in Blue Prince

There are 8 sheet music pages scattered throughout the house, each one found in a specific room. They are always in the same rooms each time the day passes, so don’t worry if you forget to take notes the first time you uncover one, as you can easily find it again by drafting the room again.

Sheet Music Page Location 1 Music Room 2 Music Room 3 Music Room 4 Music Room 5 Greenhouse 6 Ballroom 7 Ballroom 8 Workshop

Sheet Music Puzzle Solution in Blue Prince

Image by Twinfinite

Each page of sheet music has a word in bold that will spell out your first clue. This clue points you to the next puzzle solution. So, first up, the words in bold spell out a sentence: “First words on the sheet are true message.” This means you have to go back to each piece of sheet music and note down the first word on each page.

The sheet music second clue reads: “Find among the white trees under two stones.” But what could this mean, and where is the clue taking you to? If you have explored the outdoors already, you may have figured it out. This clue points you in the direction of the Apple Orchard, found by leaving the mansion and wandering left, past the campsite.

Find the white trees nearby, and you will discover the patch of dirt beneath two stones. Dig here with a shovel to uncover a new floor plan for the Conservatory. The Conservatory is a new green room that gives you the chance to change floor plan rarity in the mansion.

How to Get a Shovel in Blue Prince

After following all the clues and finally getting outside to the dig spot, what happens if you don’t have a shovel? Without the shovel, there is no way to uncover the Conservatory plans. Once you have the shovel you can not only dig at this spot under the white trees, but there are often other areas to dig and uncover useful treasures like Keys or Gems.

Unfortunately, shovels spawn as an item randomly so you aren’t guaranteed to find one. you might be able to find a shovel by visiting the Commissary and purchasing one there. If you have access to the Security Terminal you can request a shovel be sent to the Commissary. There is also a chance a shovel spawns in any room that offers an item, such as the Closet.

Next up, check out how to solve the Parlor puzzle in Blue Prince and gain some extra gems.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy