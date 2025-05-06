How to get and use the Duck Bucket in REPO

The REPO beta update is here, and there are some amazing changes and additions to get involved with, including the Duck Bucket. Find out below how to find and use this new monster-capturing item in REPO.

How to Find and Use the Duck Bucket in REPO

One specific item players have been asking for is some way to combat the Apex Predator, that cute little duck who turns into an aggressive monster when harmed or touched. Those prayers have now been answered as the REPO devs introduce the Duck Bucket to the game.

Trap the duck in a bucket. Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to get your hands on the Duck Bucket in REPO, you will need to wait until you visit the Shop. The Duck Bucket won’t be on the shelves with the weapons or upgrades, rather, it is hidden in a secret room. If you are a seasoned REPO player, you probably already know about the secret room; however, if not, we can help.

You can access the secret room via a hatch in the ceiling. Stand near the health pack shelf and look up. Jump and grab at the panels above to see which will move. Use your Push ability (scroll forward with the mouse wheel) as you jump to open the hatch. Press Q to get small and then get a friend to pick you up and place you in the secret room. If you are playing Solo, you can use a Feather Drone, Shockwave Mine, or Zero Gravity Drone to get up there.

Find the Duck Bucket in the Secret Room. Screenshot by Twinfinite

Inside, you have the chance to find a Duck Bucket, a Human Grenade, or Duct Taped Grenades.

The Duck Bucket costs $7K, is very durable, and doesn’t use any charges, so it won’t need to be charged by an Energy Crystal. You can store it in a pocket just like any other weapon or item, and bring it out when needed.

Use the Duck Bucket to rid yourself of the quacking pest. Screenshot by Twinfinite

To use the Duck Bucket, take it out and carefully place it on top of the Apex Predator. This is easier to do if the duck is following another player. If the bucket is not the right way up, manipulate it until the hole points down, and you can cover the duck. The Apex Predator will now wander around with the bucket on top, not getting harmed and with no risk of touching it accidentally. Unless someone knocks the bucket off, of course.

You can leave the Duck Bucket on the duck for the entrie match, and leave without it as it respawns in the truck upon the next round.

