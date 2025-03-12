Forgot password
A sign saying Welcome New Students in REPO
Image via Twinfinite
Guides

All Items in REPO & How to Use Them

Spend your cash wisely.
Image of Emily Serwadczak
Emily Serwadczak
|

Published: Mar 12, 2025 02:05 pm

Currently available in Early Access on Steam, R.E.P.O. has gained popularity for its cooperative horror gameplay and thrilling unpredictability. Whether players are working together with friends to complete high-stakes, high-reward retrieval missions or scrambling with strangers to escape a lurking nightmare, this new game by semiwork offers players layered, strategic challenges. 

Unlike most traditional horror games, R.E.P.O. heavily focuses on interactive, physics-driven gameplay. Fragile items can be damaged if not treated with care (extremely difficult when monstrous threats lurk nearby) and doing so lowers their value, which means less money to cash in for the sinister Taxman and less money to spend on purchasable items to see you through to the next level. 

After completing a level/location and banking enough money for the AI-driven boss, you’re transported to the Service Station – a store where you can stock up on all different kinds of items, from weapons to health boosts. With so many ghouls to flee or fight, it can be hard to know what’s best to spend your cash on.

Service Station Upgrades

Upgrades purchased in the Service Station are consumable by the player. After completing the purchase, they appear in your R.E.P.O. truck when heading into the next level. Once used, they buff your stats in an item-specific way and can be either one-time-use or permanent. 

Upgrades in the REPO store
Image via Twinfinite
Upgrade/PacksCostUse
Stamina$2KIncreases stamina by 10pts (permanent)
Sprint$6K-8KIncreases Sprint speed by 20% (permanent)
Strength$6K-8KIncrease strength to pick up heavier items (permanent)
Health$6K-8KIncreases max health by 20HP (permanent)
Range$6K-8KIncreases item pick-up range (permanent)
Radar$10K – $12KMakes other players visible on the map (permanent)
Extra Jump$12KJump twice instead of once (permanent)
Tumble Launch$4K-5KIncreases tumble launch distance (permanent)
Map Player Count$11KKeep track of your teammates’ position – keep upgrading until your entire team can be seen (permanent)
Small Health Pack$3K-5KReplenishes 25HP (one-time-use)
Medium Health Pack$6K-10KReplenishes 50HP (one-time-use)
Large Health Pack$9K-12KReplenishes 100HP (one-time-use)

Drones

Each Drone has a different effect once used and will take up space in your inventory as well as consume stamina – so take sprinting away from monsters into consideration before using.

REPO Drone
Image via Twinfinite
Drone CostUse
Zero Gravity Drone$24KBest used on threats coming your way – it locks onto the nearest object or organism and slows them down by giving them buoyancy.
Feather Drone$16KPlayer can jump higher.
Roll Drone$10KPlayer can roll on the floor after a Tumble Launch.
Indestructible Drone$28KMakes one item indestructible – good for high value items.
Recharge Drone$4K-5KRestores power to items which require a charge.

Throwables

These throwable weapons not only take up some of a player’s stamina to use but will require charging with Energy Crystals once its energy is depleted. One crystal is already installed on the R.E.P.O. truck, so you will have some juice already, but they don’t have an unlimited lifespan. Be sure to stock up.

REPO Grenade in the store
Image via Twinfinite
ThrowableCostUse
Grenade$3KPress “E” to pull the pin of the grenade and throw towards your enemy.
Stun Grenade$3KThrow at target – stuns enemy when it explodes. Doesn’t damage.
Shockwave Grenade$3KThrow at target – stuns enemy when it explodes. Does damage.
Human Grenade$2KFound in the Secret Shop – deals a more exact explosion that deals a smaller amount of damage to the regular Grenade.
Duct Taped Grenades$2KFound in the Secret Shop – Multiple Human Grenades taped together. Deals a wide range of damage.
Explosive Mine$3KThrow on the floor – explodes anything that walks on it. Will beep while activating and a red beam means it’s activated.
Stun Mine$3KThrow on the floor – stuns anything that walks on it for around five seconds.
Shockwave Mine$3KThrow on the floor – does the same thing/damage as the Shockwave Grenade in Mine form.
Zero Gravity Orb$44K-46KThrow at target – it creates a dome where the area within has zero gravity.

Melee Weapons

As with throwable weapons and sprinting, melee weapons diminish a player’s stamina temporarily, and the item itself will need recharging in the R.E.P.O. truck using Energy Crystals. Certain weapons are best against certain monsters. Just be aware that some could also do damage to you and your team.

REPO Sledge Hammer
Image via Twinfinite
WeaponCostUse
Frying Pan$24K-27KSwing around to collide with monsters.
Sledge Hammer$44K-48KSwing horizontally or while spinning to knock monsters surrounding you.
Inflatable Hammer$9KDeals explosive damage when connecting with a flat surface. Causes a knockback effect on the user.
Baseball Bat$24K-29KA melee weapon with better handling and attack speed.
Sword$25K-26KA melee weapon, but you cannot use the scroll wheel to increase its range.
Gun$46KFire at enemies – loses precision when shooting without breaks in between.
Tranq Gun$17KTemporarily puts monsters to sleep.
Shotgun$92KUse “E” to shoot – has unlimited ammo but the third shot swings the shotgun behind you.

Utility

Without a doubt, the most important Utility item are Energy Crystals as they’re needed to charge weapons in the R.E.P.O. truck after use. However, there is also an array of different items that you could make great use of.

Energy Canister in REPO
Image via Twinfinite
ItemCostUse
Extraction Tracker$5K-7KLocates the next extraction point.
Valuable Tracker$15KLocates the nearest valuable.
Energy Crystal$7K-9KInstalls an Energy Container into the R.E.P.O. truck – used to recharge tools.
Rubber Duck$16KThrowable – an explosive device that can bounce off surfaces. Can damage the thrower if it bounces back.
C.A.R.T.$41K-45KAn extra C.A.R.T. – good if there are multiple players.
Pocket C.A.R.T.$17K-18KA smaller C.A.R.T. which can fit in tight spots and be used for high-price items.

An item’s usefulness is situation and monster-dependent, but as you grow to learn the locations and enemies, choosing the right combination should become a piece of cake. As long as you have the money to spend.

Be sure to check out our other Twinfinite guides.

