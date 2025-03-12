All Items in REPO & How to Use Them

Currently available in Early Access on Steam, R.E.P.O. has gained popularity for its cooperative horror gameplay and thrilling unpredictability. Whether players are working together with friends to complete high-stakes, high-reward retrieval missions or scrambling with strangers to escape a lurking nightmare, this new game by semiwork offers players layered, strategic challenges.

Unlike most traditional horror games, R.E.P.O. heavily focuses on interactive, physics-driven gameplay. Fragile items can be damaged if not treated with care (extremely difficult when monstrous threats lurk nearby) and doing so lowers their value, which means less money to cash in for the sinister Taxman and less money to spend on purchasable items to see you through to the next level.

After completing a level/location and banking enough money for the AI-driven boss, you’re transported to the Service Station – a store where you can stock up on all different kinds of items, from weapons to health boosts. With so many ghouls to flee or fight, it can be hard to know what’s best to spend your cash on.

Service Station Upgrades

Upgrades purchased in the Service Station are consumable by the player. After completing the purchase, they appear in your R.E.P.O. truck when heading into the next level. Once used, they buff your stats in an item-specific way and can be either one-time-use or permanent.

Upgrade/Packs Cost Use Stamina $2K Increases stamina by 10pts (permanent) Sprint $6K-8K Increases Sprint speed by 20% (permanent) Strength $6K-8K Increase strength to pick up heavier items (permanent) Health $6K-8K Increases max health by 20HP (permanent) Range $6K-8K Increases item pick-up range (permanent) Radar $10K – $12K Makes other players visible on the map (permanent) Extra Jump $12K Jump twice instead of once (permanent) Tumble Launch $4K-5K Increases tumble launch distance (permanent) Map Player Count $11K Keep track of your teammates’ position – keep upgrading until your entire team can be seen (permanent) Small Health Pack $3K-5K Replenishes 25HP (one-time-use) Medium Health Pack $6K-10K Replenishes 50HP (one-time-use) Large Health Pack $9K-12K Replenishes 100HP (one-time-use)

Drones

Each Drone has a different effect once used and will take up space in your inventory as well as consume stamina – so take sprinting away from monsters into consideration before using.

Drone Cost Use Zero Gravity Drone $24K Best used on threats coming your way – it locks onto the nearest object or organism and slows them down by giving them buoyancy. Feather Drone $16K Player can jump higher. Roll Drone $10K Player can roll on the floor after a Tumble Launch. Indestructible Drone $28K Makes one item indestructible – good for high value items. Recharge Drone $4K-5K Restores power to items which require a charge.

Throwables

These throwable weapons not only take up some of a player’s stamina to use but will require charging with Energy Crystals once its energy is depleted. One crystal is already installed on the R.E.P.O. truck, so you will have some juice already, but they don’t have an unlimited lifespan. Be sure to stock up.

Throwable Cost Use Grenade $3K Press “E” to pull the pin of the grenade and throw towards your enemy. Stun Grenade $3K Throw at target – stuns enemy when it explodes. Doesn’t damage. Shockwave Grenade $3K Throw at target – stuns enemy when it explodes. Does damage. Human Grenade $2K Found in the Secret Shop – deals a more exact explosion that deals a smaller amount of damage to the regular Grenade. Duct Taped Grenades $2K Found in the Secret Shop – Multiple Human Grenades taped together. Deals a wide range of damage. Explosive Mine $3K Throw on the floor – explodes anything that walks on it. Will beep while activating and a red beam means it’s activated. Stun Mine $3K Throw on the floor – stuns anything that walks on it for around five seconds. Shockwave Mine $3K Throw on the floor – does the same thing/damage as the Shockwave Grenade in Mine form. Zero Gravity Orb $44K-46K Throw at target – it creates a dome where the area within has zero gravity.

Melee Weapons

As with throwable weapons and sprinting, melee weapons diminish a player’s stamina temporarily, and the item itself will need recharging in the R.E.P.O. truck using Energy Crystals. Certain weapons are best against certain monsters. Just be aware that some could also do damage to you and your team.

Weapon Cost Use Frying Pan $24K-27K Swing around to collide with monsters. Sledge Hammer $44K-48K Swing horizontally or while spinning to knock monsters surrounding you. Inflatable Hammer $9K Deals explosive damage when connecting with a flat surface. Causes a knockback effect on the user. Baseball Bat $24K-29K A melee weapon with better handling and attack speed. Sword $25K-26K A melee weapon, but you cannot use the scroll wheel to increase its range. Gun $46K Fire at enemies – loses precision when shooting without breaks in between. Tranq Gun $17K Temporarily puts monsters to sleep. Shotgun $92K Use “E” to shoot – has unlimited ammo but the third shot swings the shotgun behind you.

Utility

Without a doubt, the most important Utility item are Energy Crystals as they’re needed to charge weapons in the R.E.P.O. truck after use. However, there is also an array of different items that you could make great use of.

Item Cost Use Extraction Tracker $5K-7K Locates the next extraction point. Valuable Tracker $15K Locates the nearest valuable. Energy Crystal $7K-9K Installs an Energy Container into the R.E.P.O. truck – used to recharge tools. Rubber Duck $16K Throwable – an explosive device that can bounce off surfaces. Can damage the thrower if it bounces back. C.A.R.T. $41K-45K An extra C.A.R.T. – good if there are multiple players. Pocket C.A.R.T. $17K-18K A smaller C.A.R.T. which can fit in tight spots and be used for high-price items.

An item’s usefulness is situation and monster-dependent, but as you grow to learn the locations and enemies, choosing the right combination should become a piece of cake. As long as you have the money to spend.

