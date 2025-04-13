Top 10 Schedule I Mods

Game mods offer new features, customization options, design enhancements, and so much more. There’s usually something out there for every kind of player, and despite only being released in Early Access at the end of March, the Schedule I modding community is already hard at work.

Players are crafting creative mechanics and alternative gameplay for the simulation game that are sure to elevate your experience in running your empire. New mods are popping up daily, but here are some of the best mods in Schedule I so far.

Health Display

Dealing is a dirty business, and with power comes enemies. Whether you find yourself unawares or you’re the one starting the fight, this mod allows you to stay on top of your health and always see how much damage you are taking.

Enhanced Law Enforcement

Keeping an eye on the police patrols is a must when involving yourself in shady scenarios. If you want a bigger challenge when it comes to the boys and girls in blue, this mod turns them from a standard police force into formidable foes.

Mobile Banking

Gone are the days of dragging yourself to the bank to make deposits and withdrawals, but Schedule I has taken things back to basics. However, if you’d rather keep yourself in modern times, this mod allows you to take care of everything on your phone. From deposits to withdrawals, don’t spend precious time visiting an ATM.

Better Trash Grabber

A good way to keep the cash flowing in Schedule I also helps to clean the streets. The Trash Grabber is a useful tool that makes picking up litter quicker and easier, but it has limitations. This mod gives the grabber infinite capacity, which means fewer trips to deposit your trash.

Better Chem Station

It might only be a minor part of gameplay, but it can be frustrating to constantly put the wrong ingredient in the slots when using the Chem Station. This mod filters input by recipe, saving you precious time when cooking.

Longer Days

Starting a business is a lot of work and takes a lot of time. This can be especially difficult with a police curfew in place, considerably cutting down the time you can network. Using this mod will double the length of daytime, giving you a bit of breathing room while working.

Teleporting

Speaking of the police curfew, a good way to get around the map in a timely manner is to be where you want in the blink of an eye. This mod adds teleporting to Schedule I, significantly increasing the amount you can get done during the day by eliminating the need to walk the streets.

Cheat Engine

Are you fed up with deals going wrong? Or perhaps you don’t want to scavenge for money by litter picking on the streets? Cheats are a great way to enhance gameplay with minimal effort, and this mod adds more than 30 cheats to Schedule I.

Loot Corpses

If a game mechanic you enjoy is looting dead people, this mod is for you. It introduces the option to loot/pickpocket NPCs and is especially fun for players who enjoy being stealthy and using the fallen to increase their networth.

Sell Anything

Another way to increase your wealth is the ability to sell anything and everything. Utilizing the in-game location of the Pawn Shop, this mod gives you the chance to sell whatever you can to make some extra cash.

Schedule I is available now in Early Access on Steam.

