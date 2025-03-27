The escapism offered by video games has allowed players to live out their wildest dreams, and if yours consist of dealing drugs and climbing the ranks of the underworld, then Schedule 1 is the latest title in which you can indulge your fantasies. For players hoping to learn just how to make money fast in Schedule 1, this guide will show you the way.

Making Money Effectively in Schedule 1

Your main avenue to financial freedom is largely dependent on drugs, but there are still other ways you can make a quick buck to supplement what is hopefully going to be your main source of income. Here’s what you can do early on in the game:

Treasures in Trash

Early on in the game, you can visit the store. Purchase the Trash Grabber here, and start picking the streets clean and fill your bin to 100%. Two full bins will get you about $35, and you can always do this when you have the free time to add to your reserves.

Cash Out at the ATM

You can find a baseball bat at the nearby basketball court you can visit early on in the game. Use it to swing at ATMs, spitting out some cash. Do note that the ATM will be out of commission for a while, so be wary of not destroying all ATMs in town at the same time.

Always be Countering

Once you have your grow kits and are entirely into the drug business selling kush and meth, you’ll start getting customers hitting you up with messages. Do not take their initial offers; instead, learn to counter by upping the price. A sweet spot will be an additional $15 to $20. The more customers you have, the more this adds up and can make a huge difference to your cash reserves.

Consistency Pays Off

As you level up, you’ll unlock more plants to grow. However, you don’t necessarily have to. If you’re just focusing on a few strains, you won’t have to worry about managing too many things at once. You can also be quicker in your deliveries, with potential bonuses that can pay off handsomely.

Expand Your Market

While prospective customers will message you on your phone, you can add more potential customers into the mix by doing some legwork. Bring up the map, and there will be customers you can approach in person to sample your products. Give them the good stuff, and they will be impressed, becoming a longer-term customer for the future.

Laundering Money in Schedule 1

With more cash coming in, you’ll have to start laundering your money before it can be put back into your business. ATMs only allow up to $10,000 a week, so you need other options. Real estate purchases are the solution, starting with the Laundromat and the Taco Tickler.

The former will allow you to launder up to $2,000 per day, while the latter will up that to $8,000 per day. Having these running efficiently will ensure that your drug money gets converted into usable cash much faster.

Infinite Money Glitch in Schedule 1

If all of that sounds like too much work, then the infinite money glitch for Schedule 1 will solve all of your problems. To do this, you will need to tweak the files for the game.

Look for the %appdata% folder on your PC. Use the search bar to make things easier.

Locate the AppData subfolder, and then open the LocalLow folder. Here, you will find the TVGS folder.

Open up the Saves folder and locate your save game.

Choose the Money.json file and edit it using the Notepad application.

You can adjust both your current Networth and Online Balance. Save the changes and head back to the game, and visit a nearby ATM to profit.

That’s all you need to know about how to make money effectively in Schedule 1. For more help, please search Twinfinite.

