How to Make Meth in Schedule 1 Game

Yes, you can actually put on your favorite Walter White cosplay and live out your version of Breaking Bad in the game, Schedule 1. Once you’ve made some progress, one of the major unlocks is the ability to make Methametaphine-related products. Let’s go over the whole process of making Meth in Schedule 1.

To unlock Meth in Schedule 1 you need to have access to the Warehouse and sufficiently increase your street cred to unlock all the required crafting stations and materials. To make Meth you need three materials, Acid, Phosphorus, and Pseudo. You will also need two crafting stations, the Baking Oven and Chemistry Station, which can only be purchased from Oliver at the Warehouse.

Where to Find All Materials

Purchase Lab Oven and Chemistry Station

These are the most expensive pieces you will need to produce Meth. You can purchase the Lab Oven and Chemistry Station for $1000 each at Oscar’s shop in the Warehouse. Note that Oscar’s shop is only open after 6pm, and he only accepts cash payments, so plan accordingly.

How to Get Acid and Phosphorus

You can only find Acid and Phosphorus at Oscar’s shop in the Warehouse. Be sure to stock up on as many as you need here. Both Acid and Phosphorus cost $40 each and you’ll need one of each for a batch of Meth.

How to Get Pseudo

The hardest ingredient to find for Meth is Pseudo. To get Pseudo, you need to find a Supplier who can provide it. Shirley Watts is the first Pseudo supplier you can find, and you’ll have to find customers and gain their trust in Westville to unlock her. The fastest way to do this is to get Jerry Montero as a customer because gaining his trust gets you access to both the supplier and dealer in Westville.

Once you unlock her, you need to request her to give you dead drops by using your phone. She’ll then drop it in a random drop box after a set amount of time. She has the same debt and order system as your seed supplier.

How to Make Meth in Schedule 1

Now that you have all your ingredients and stations set up, let’s get to work. The process is a bit buggy, and sometimes it will fail for no reason. Luckily, you get all your material back if it bugs. Be sure to follow our steps exactly. Here are the steps you need to follow to make Meth in Schedule 1.

Interact with the Chemistry Station and pick Liquid Meth as your recipe.

Place one Pseduo, Acid, and Phosphorus into the Chemistry Station. Placing more can cause it to bug out.

Place all four Pseudo pills into the beaker, followed by the Acid and Phosphorus bottles.

If you’ve done this successfully, the angle shifts, and you will now have to stir the beaker for a while to dissolve the Pseudo and Phosphorus.

Lower the boiling flask from its stand, lift the beaker, and pour its contents into the flask.

Raise the boiling flask back up over the Bunsen burner.

Heat the flask at the green temperature by gently pressing the left-click button for a while. Doing it properly will complete the process quickly.

Once you’ve done all these steps successfully, the Chemistry Station will show that it’s heating the flask, and you’ll get an 8-hour in-game timer before it’s finished.

Collect the Liquid Meth from the Chemistry Station and interact with the Lab Oven.

Open the Lab Oven door, pour in the Liquid Meth, close the door and then push the ‘COOK’ button. It will start a 6-hour timer before baking all the liquid.

Once the timer finishes, interact with the Lab Oven again. Pick up the hammer and slam it down into the tray multiple times. Bring it down from a height at a high speed to have an impact. You need to do this thrice.

When done correctly, this will reward you with 10 pieces of Meth.

Now you can rinse and repeat this process for 10 pieces of Meth whenever you want as long as you have the necessary materials. After completing the process, you have to bag it like any other product before you can sell it.

That’s all you need to know on how to cook Meth in Schedule 1.

