Which Summer Games Fest Reveal Should You Play? Take Our Quiz to Find Out!

The best games for you this year!
Rowan Jones
Published: Jun 18, 2024 09:49 am

This Summer Games Fest showcased the big and upcoming names in gaming coming in 2024/2025. Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, IGN Live, and many more announced games for this huge event. With such a huge list of amazing titles, it can be hard to choose which one is best for you, but we can help! Take our Summer Games Fest quiz to find out which title you should play.

Summer Games Fest 2024 Quiz

This year, there is a game to suit everyone. You are guaranteed to find the perfect title, no matter your platform or preferred genre. Some of these games you will recognize while others are a welcome surprise! Try our quick quiz to find out what game is perfect for you from the Summer Games Fest list.

Which Summer Games Fest Reveal Should You Play?

Do you prefer first-person or third-person gameplay?
Choose a video game genre:
Single Player or Multiplayer?
Choose an era of video gaming:
Choose an iconic video game character:
Choose a gaming platform:
Why do you play video games?
Choose a weapon:
Choose a method of transportation:
Finally, what is your preferred snack when gaming?

What game did you end up with? Click the Play Again option if you want to try and get a different option. Choose some alternate answers to see what you get! Don’t forget to share with your friends to see what they should try this year.

For more quiz fun why not try your hand at PlayStation trivia or see how much you know about Fallout? We also have some gaming personality quizzes for Wuthering Waves and Baldur's Gate.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.