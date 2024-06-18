Which Summer Games Fest Reveal Should You Play? Take Our Quiz to Find Out!

This Summer Games Fest showcased the big and upcoming names in gaming coming in 2024/2025. Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, IGN Live, and many more announced games for this huge event. With such a huge list of amazing titles, it can be hard to choose which one is best for you, but we can help! Take our Summer Games Fest quiz to find out which title you should play.

Summer Games Fest 2024 Quiz

Image Source: The Game Awards

This year, there is a game to suit everyone. You are guaranteed to find the perfect title, no matter your platform or preferred genre. Some of these games you will recognize while others are a welcome surprise! Try our quick quiz to find out what game is perfect for you from the Summer Games Fest list.

Which Summer Games Fest Reveal Should You Play? 1 of 10 Do you prefer first-person or third-person gameplay? Third-Person First-Person I don't mind 2 of 10 Choose a video game genre: Strategy Horror Sports Combat Adventure Fantasy 3 of 10 Single Player or Multiplayer? Both! I enjoy playing with others I prefer to play solo 4 of 10 Choose an era of video gaming: 2000s 1980s 2020s 1990s 2010s 5 of 10 Choose an iconic video game character: Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) Cayde-6 (Destiny 2) Master Chief (Halo) Link (Legend of Zelda) Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil) Bella Goth (The Sims) Steve (Minecraft) Simon 'Ghost' Riley (Call of Duty) Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher) 6 of 10 Choose a gaming platform: Nintendo Switch Xbox PC Virtual Reality (Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, etc) PlayStation 7 of 10 Why do you play video games? To compete with others To make friends To relax For excitement To play with friends 8 of 10 Choose a weapon: Laser Rifle Magic Wand Hand Gun Shotgun Sword 9 of 10 Choose a method of transportation: Horseback A broomstick Car Boat Armored Vehicle Spaceship No vehicle needed: I use my legs! 10 of 10 Finally, what is your preferred snack when gaming? Chips No snacks - only GAME! Popcorn Candy/Chocolate Continue Continue Share your result via email twitter facebook Play again

What game did you end up with? Click the Play Again option if you want to try and get a different option. Choose some alternate answers to see what you get! Don’t forget to share with your friends to see what they should try this year.

