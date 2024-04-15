Do you think you have what it takes to beat our ultimate Fallout trivia quiz? Are your Intelligence and Luck stats high enough to answer each of the tough 30 questions correctly? Take the ultimate Fallout trivia quiz below to test what you know!
The Ultimate Fallout Quiz
The quiz below has 30 questions covering almost every main Fallout game out right now from Fallout 1 to Fallout 76 and even Fallout Shelter. Some questions are pretty simple while others are a bit more obscure! Can you answer each one correctly using the Fallout knowledge you have gained over the years? Let’s find out!
What score did you get in our Ultimate Fallout Trivia? Did you surprise yourself with the amount of Fallout info stored in your brain? If you think you made a few mistakes then click Play Again and see if you can up your score. Don’t forget to share with your friends and compare results.
