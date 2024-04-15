Do you think you have what it takes to beat our ultimate Fallout trivia quiz? Are your Intelligence and Luck stats high enough to answer each of the tough 30 questions correctly? Take the ultimate Fallout trivia quiz below to test what you know!

The Ultimate Fallout Quiz

The quiz below has 30 questions covering almost every main Fallout game out right now from Fallout 1 to Fallout 76 and even Fallout Shelter. Some questions are pretty simple while others are a bit more obscure! Can you answer each one correctly using the Fallout knowledge you have gained over the years? Let’s find out!

The Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz 1 of 30 When did the Great War begin? October 23, 2077 February 23, 2087 March 21, 2077 April 1, 1999 2 of 30 What project name did the government give the Vault Project? Project Safehouse Project Dogmeat Project Control Project Survival 3 of 30 According the Vree, why did Unity fail? Supermutants cannot reproduce Supermutants cannot communicate Supermutants don't live long enough 4 of 30 What is the starting location for Fallout 2? Diamond City Vault 13 Vault 212 Arroyo 5 of 30 In Fallout 2, what number is seen on the back of your vault suit? 13 5 11 2 6 of 30 In Fallout 2, who is the trader you find in Klamath who will tell you of the scared vault? Flick John Cait Vic 7 of 30 In Fallout 2, what are the names of the weird kids of the butcher in Modoc? Dani and Pen Davin and Miria Susie and Robert Sully and Mike 8 of 30 In Fallout 3, which actor did the voiceover for James? Martin Freeman Patrick Stewart Liam Neeson Keanu Reeves 9 of 30 In Fallout 3, what was the name of the first settlement you went to? Superton Specialton Megaton Wonderton 10 of 30 In Fallout 3, which radio station did DJ Three Dog work at? Starship Radio Galaxy News Radio Galactic Stars Radio Black Hole Media Radio 11 of 30 In Fallout 3, what did James get turned into in the vault 112 simluation? A supermutant A cat A ghoul A dog 12 of 30 What is the name of the family's robot in Fallout 4? Mr. Gutsy Mr. Butler Mr. Codsworth Mr. Cumberpatch 13 of 30 What is your canine companion called in Fallout 4? Steven Bonebreaker Rufus Dogmeat 14 of 30 Who is the leader of the Minutemen in Fallout 4? Rex Goodman Quincy Preston Garvey Father Mackintosh 15 of 30 In Fallout 4, what is Piper's job in Diamond City? Newspaper Reporter Mayor Barmaid Politician 16 of 30 In Fallout New Vegas, who shot you in the head in a graveyard? Benny Harold Jessop Bobby 17 of 30 How much is the credit check at the gate of the New Vegas Strip? 10,000 Caps 1000 Caps 200 Caps 2000 Caps 18 of 30 In Fallout New Vegas, which is the strongest gun? A pistol Rocket launcher The Liberator Alien Blaster 19 of 30 In Fallout New Vegas, which follower do you find at the Mormmon fort in Freeside? Arcade Gannon Boone Manny Vargas Raul 20 of 30 In Fallout New Vegas, a ghoul can be found atop Black Mountain. What is his name? Boone Tabitha Novac Raul 21 of 30 What item was newly introduced in Fallout 76? Nukes you can launch Ghoul dating app Pipe Pistol A pink Pip Boy case 22 of 30 In Fallout 76, which perk allows you to revive a friend with alcohol? Lone Wanderer Basher Barman Quack Surgeon 23 of 30 How much wood does it take to build one wall in Fallout 76? 5 Wood 8 Wood 4 Wood 10 Wood 24 of 30 In Fallout 76, what hat are you give to wear in the vault? Party Hat Top Hat Baseball Cap Headscarf 25 of 30 What era of music is played on the radio? 1920s/1930s 1940s/1950s 1980s/1990s 1960s/1970s 26 of 30 In Fallout Shelter, you play as the... Raider Overseer Radroach Vault Dweller 27 of 30 In Fallout Shelter, where do Dwellers make babies? In the Overseer's Office In the Wasteland In the Living Quarters Anywhere in the Vault 28 of 30 True or False: In Fallout Shelter, you can equip Dwellers with weapons? True False 29 of 30 What is the max vault capacity in Fallout Shelter? 250 150 100 200 30 of 30 How many floors are there in Fallout Shelter? 30 20 15 25 Continue Continue Play again

What score did you get in our Ultimate Fallout Trivia? Did you surprise yourself with the amount of Fallout info stored in your brain? If you think you made a few mistakes then click Play Again and see if you can up your score. Don’t forget to share with your friends and compare results.

