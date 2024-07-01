Top 15 Best Nintendo Shirts, Ranked

There’s no better way to show off your support for your favorite games than with a flashy t-shirt repping one of the most iconic gaming companies – here are our best picks for Nintendo-themed shirts in 2024! Whether you’re looking for a shirt that showcases some of the characters and themes from your favorite Nintendo games or simply a colorful take on the Nintendo brand logo, we’ve covered all bases. Without further ado, here are our top 15 best Nintendo shirts you can buy in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Starting off our list is the Nintendo Men’s Keep It Classic T-Shirt. This shirt is perfect for those who love the retro vibe. Featuring a classic NES controller graphic and the words “Keep It Classic,” this tee is a nod to the golden age of gaming. The navy blue color makes it versatile and easy to pair with any outfit.

14. Nintendo Classic Console Graphic Tee

This white tee is a solid addition to any Nintendo gamer who loves vintage consoles. With a simple yet elegant drawing of the NES and two controllers, this tee is definitely a classic. The white color and the centered drawing make it not only a stylable fit choice but an all-in-all great Nintendo shirt.

If you’ve watched Scott Pilgrim vs The World, you’ll get this iconic satirical humour instantly. This shirt cleverly combines humor and nostalgia with the phrase “Get a Life” alongside a Mario green mushroom, which we all know brings Mario back to life in the classic Nintendo franchise of Mario Brothers.

Though the title doesn’t say it, this shirt features the iconic and legendary Mask from Legend of Zelda’s Majora’s Mask series. If you’re one of the oldest fans of the Legend of Zelda series, you’ll be familiar with how amazing this shirt would look. Not only that, it’s 100% cotton, it’s black so you wear it with anything, and it’s also eco-friendly.

No list of Nintendo shirts is complete without a Pokémon entry. This classic tee features the iconic Poké Ball and the catchy slogan “Gotta Catch ‘Em All!” – a must-have for any Pokémon trainer. It features Togepi, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Eve, Psyduck, Slowpoke, and other famous Pokemon. Not to mention, being black it offers immense versatility.

This has to be one of the best shirt designs on this list. This shirt references the now mostly obscure Starfox series. Star Fox is an arcade-style rail shooter, space flight simulator, and third-person action-adventure video game made by Nintendo under Shigeru Miyamoto, who, by the way, is Mario’s creator as well. The shirt features Arwing, the beloved starship of Fox Mcloud. A blueprint in green is perfectly crowned on a black background. If you frequent game conventions and want to look unique and tasteful, you better pick this one.

Next up is the Nintendo Men’s N64 Logo Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This white tee proudly displays the colourful Nintendo 64 logo, a symbol of many gamers’ childhoods. The simplicity of the design combined with the bold logo makes it a standout piece in any wardrobe.

For fans of the classic Super Mario series, the Nintendo Men’s Pixel Cast T-Shirt is a must-have. This black shirt features pixel art of various beloved characters from the Mario universe, including Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi. It’s a fun and nostalgic way to celebrate some of Nintendo’s most iconic characters.

This shirt cleverly combines humor and nostalgia with the phrase “I Don’t Get Older, I Level Up” alongside an NES controller graphic. The dark navy color and vintage design make it a perfect choice for any older Nintendo fan who has grown up with their games and consoles.

For those who grew up in the ’90s, the Nintendo Men’s Nineties Gamer T-Shirt is a nostalgic blast from the past. Featuring a classic SNES console and controller with the words “Super Nintendo Since 1991,” this black tee pays homage to one of the most iconic eras that define the history of gaming.

This white tee is simple yet striking, featuring the bold red and white logo of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. It’s a clean and classic design that lets everyone know you’re a fan of one of the greatest consoles ever made.

The Nintendo Men’s Super Metroid Samus Retro Sunset T-Shirt is a stylish tribute to one of Nintendo’s most iconic characters, Samus Aran. The retro sunset design with Samus in silhouette is visually stunning and perfect for any Metroid fan. Combining Samus’ iconic design with retro aesthetics gives this shirt a unique and tasteful look. A must-have for any fan of the Metroid series.

Yoshi fans will love the Nintendo Men’s So Yo Yoshi T-Shirt. This dark grey shirt features a playful Yoshi design with the words “So Yo” in colourful, bold letters. It’s a fun and vibrant shirt that showcases everyone’s favorite green dinosaur.

For fans of The Legend of Zelda series, the Nintendo Men’s Legend of Zelda Triumphant Triforce T-Shirt is a must-have. The black tee features a large, white Triforce emblem, making it a striking and instantly recognizable piece for any Zelda enthusiast.

Rounding out our list is the Nintendo Men’s Duck Hunt T-Shirt. This grey shirt features a nostalgic design from the classic Duck Hunt game, complete with the iconic NES Zapper. It’s a perfectly nostalgic throwback for fans of one of the most iconic shooting games in history.

These Nintendo shirts are more than just clothing; they’re a way to celebrate and show your love for the games and characters that have brought joy to so many. Whether you’re a retro gaming fan or a lover of the latest Nintendo titles, there’s a shirt on this list for you.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy