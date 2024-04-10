How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

We would all like to think we could hold our own in a post-apocalyptic world but is this really true? Do you have the right skills and smarts to get you through the toughest of times? Find out below how long you would survive in Fallout! Take our quiz to find out if you are an apocalypse aficionado or dead in a day.

Fallout Survivor Quiz

Image Source: Bethesda

How long will it take for you to succumb to the deadly creatures, irradiated environment, and violent factions that plague the world of Fallout? Do you have what it takes to survive this harsh and unforgiving world? Answer each of the quiz questions below to see how long we think you would survive in Fallout.

How Long Would You Survive in Fallout? 1 of 15 You wake up in the vault with no memory of what has happened. What is the first thing you do? Call for help Search for weapons Stay and wait for someone to come Search for food and water 2 of 15 You are wandering the wasteland and you have run out of water. What do you do? Pee into a can and drink that Search for a nearby settlement and steal supplies Drink from the nearest stream 3 of 15 You see something moving in the undergrowth. What do you do? Run in the opposite direction Investigate Fire your weapon at it Try to sneak up on it and take it down quickly 4 of 15 You come across another survivor on your travels. What do you do? Run away Attack them on sight Befriend them and travel with them for a while Befriend them and convince them to take you back to their settlement Befriend them, kill them in their sleep, and take their suppplies. You snooze, you lose. 5 of 15 What is the one luxury item you cannot do without when trying to survive in the wasteland? Fancy Lad Snack Cakes Bobbleheads My hound, Dogmeat Magazines Nuka-Cola 6 of 15 Other than Dogmeat, what companion would you bring with you? Curie Ada Cait Preston Garvey Robert MacCready 7 of 15 Which faction do you feel most drawn to? The Minutemen: neutral faction who can send the militia to help you The Institute: unethical faction with a noble goal and synths become your allies None. I prefer to work alone. Brotherhood of Steel: strong but unethical militaristic faction Railroad: morally just faction best for stealthy gameplay 8 of 15 What is most important: Modded weaponry Making friends with the wildlife Finding decent power armor Building a strong base Joining a faction 9 of 15 You only have a few Caps to spend. Which merchant will you buy from? Vadim Bobrov at Diamond City Rufus Rubins at Goodneighbour A Travelling Trader Wolfgang at the Drumlin Diner Tinker Tom at Railroad HQ 10 of 15 Choose one wasteland creature to be your pet Deathclaw Giant Rat Radscorpion Floater Iguana 11 of 15 A big furry rat approaches. What do you do? Shoot it and THEN run away Shoot it and trade the meat for supplies Shoot it, roast it and then eat it Run away Befriend it 12 of 15 Which of these stats will you probably max out fastest? Strength Charisma Perception Intelligence Luck Endurance Agility 13 of 15 Near which of these areas will you build your settlement? Cambridge Theater District South Boston West Roxbury Diamond City 14 of 15 Which of these skills can you bring to the wasteland? Mechanics Construction Making friends easily Bushcraft Marksmanship 15 of 15 Choose a consumable Crispy Cave Cricket Radscorpion Steak Bloatfly Meat Squirrel Stew Food Paste Yao Guai Roast Continue Continue Play again

Are you surprised by the answer or would you like to try the quiz again and see if you can survive in Fallout for longer? Click Play Again and change up some of your answers to see if you can do better!

If you want to jump back into the world of Fallout, find out here which we think are the best Fallout games around right now. We also have everything you need to know about Amazon Prime’s canonic Fallout TV show.

