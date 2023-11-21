Best Striker 9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

The Striker’s big brother the Striker 9 is a fantastic weapon for new and old players alike in Modern Warfare 3. Due to its ease of use, we wanted to find the best loadout for the Striker 9 so you can dominate your multiplayer matches.

Best Striker 9 Loadout in MW3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Striker 9 Attachments

The Striker 9 is very much overshadowed by its little brother outperforming all SMGs, but the gun is by no means a bad weapon.

With a competitive TTK and reliable range, this weapon can perform extremely well in the chaotic environment of MW3’s multiplayer. Its impressively low recoil and ease of use is perfect for new players and veterans alike, so do not sleep on it. Plus, with some choice attachments, we can improve its strengths and shore up its weaknesses.

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel : Xten Phantom-5 Handstop

: Xten Phantom-5 Handstop Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor is an attachment that has zero weaknesses. It gives you no negatives whatsoever while offering the positive of removing you from the minimap like a usual suppressor. The Xten Phantom-5 Handstop increases the mobility and handling of the Striker 9 by a large margin, while the Sakin ZX Grip solidifies its accuracy and recoil control.

Finally, we have the MK. 3 Reflector as our favorite optic and the 40-round mag to ensure you are in the fight longer before you need to reload.

Best Striker 9 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3 is the first time in a long while that the perk system has gotten any changes. Now we have pieces of body armor that grant unique bonuses just like perks. The WSP Swarm is a fast-paced mobile SMG, so we want our Perks to reflect that.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The brand-new Commando Gloves are a godsend to fast-paced SMG players who never want to slow down. They give you the fantastic perk of reloading while sprinting, with this simple bonus you can outplay numerous players and escape dangerous situations. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

Finally, the EOD Gear will keep you safe from stray frag grenades and those pesky killstreaks raining hell-fire onto the battlefield.

Best Striker 9 Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 spices up the equipment category with one singular change: Vests. These new Vests give you a fresh way to approach class building and are a unique version of skill expression.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

SMG players shouldn’t miss out on using the best Vest of MW3 right now. It allows you to recharge your Tac-Sprint faster and run for longer, letting you cross vast distances before you need to take a moment to rest. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Last but not least, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there you have it. That’s the best Striker 9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we close in on Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3.