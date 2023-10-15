Best Striker Class for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Everyone now has access to the Modern Warfare 3 Beta and can experience the exciting changes Activision designed for players. From freshly remastered maps, new game modes, and new guns, there is something for everyone to find and love in Modern Warfare 3. A major addition is the new (and some revamped) weapons. Players have been hard at work searching for the best SMG and we think we’ve found it. So, let’s take a look at the best Striker class in the MW3 Beta.

Best Striker Loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Best Striker Attachments

After 14 years, it has finally returned to claim the title of best SMG—The Striker (better known as the UMP-45). This revitalized SMG has large shoes to fill, but does it live up to its legacy? Yes, it does. This monster can shred at short range and has an impressive TTK at medium range, so do not underestimate this weapon. Despite its high recoil, its accuracy is easily manageable. You’ll be running rampant in no time with the proper setup.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Laser : Sapphire-12 Laser

: Sapphire-12 Laser Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Optic : MK.23 Reflector

: MK.23 Reflector Stock: Lachmann Recon Series

As always, Optics are a personal preference, so be sure to equip your own. The rest of the attachments propel the Striker to complete godhood. The Monolithic Suppressor allows you to be completely hidden from the mini-map, allowing you to slip through enemy defenses and run rampant.

Best Striker Class Perks

Modern Warfare 3 revamps the perk system, which has uniquely not occurred in the series for years. Perks are now specific pieces of body gear that can be swapped in and out to suit the needs of a Class. Since the Striker is a fast-paced SMG, we want our perks to facilitate that slippery movement.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Scavanger Gloves

: Scavanger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

SMGs are ammo devourers—constantly spewing mag after mag at the enemy can be very costly for your reserves. So we slip on our Scavenger Gloves to keep the snowball rolling and the kills coming. Combat Sneakers removes footstep sound (Dead silence), allowing you to slip in and out of enemy territory without anyone knowing. Finally, EOD padding keeps you safe from stray frag grenades or killstreaks.

Best Striker Class Equipment

Equipment is almost exactly as you remember it with one change: Vests. These new Vests give you a fresh way to approach class building in Modern Warfare 3 and are a unique version of skill expression.

The best attachments is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is possibly the best Vest in the Beta right now. Its ability to increase Tac Sprint duration and the recharge time makes it a must-have. An SMG needs this Vest to storm across the map and rack up kill after kill. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there we have it, the best Striker class in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.