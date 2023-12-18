The META in Warzone is already finding its feet and players are talking about TTK more than ever before. Despite the health increases in Warzone, some weapons are eating through HP in mere moments. One such weapon lies inside our best Battle Rifle in Warzone tier list, so read on to find its secrets.

Best Battle Rifle in Warzone Tier List

Battle RIfles have often been called Assault Rifles since they share almost identical characteristics. It seemed like they were intended to be single-shot rifles that have good damage and decent range, but we already have the Marksman Rifle class for that, so the BRs are always in a state of flux. Some prefer single-shot, others prefer fully automatic, and neither choice is wrong, we just wished the entire class was broken up and merged into the other existing classes. But we have what we have for now, so lets take a look at our Battle Rifle Tier List.

Tier Weapon B Sidewinder A MTZ-762 S BAS-B

As the META defines itself further we will update our tier list.

B-Tier Battle Rifle

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are usually held back by their weaknesses, either low damage or highly inconsistent, maybe even hard to control. Whatever the case, these weapons are in need of some love from Sledgehammer Games for them to see any competitive play.

Sidewinder

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As expected of a B-Tier Battle Rifle, the Sidewinder has decent damage and good range but some of the most atrocious recoil and gun kick in the game. Players across the world have dropped into the Gulag with this weapon in their hand only for it to be completely uncontrollable. There is nothing worse than a gun that feels like RNG when hitting or missing shots.

The Sidewinder we usually find on the ground or the Gulag is almost always devoid of attachments and the right choices could make the difference in this weapon’s viability. However, despite testing, the harsh kick is still prevalent in this weapon even with its best loadout. With a single accuracy or recoil buff we could see the Sidewinder take the top spot on this list since it already has the damage.

A-Tier Battle Rifle

Where all the balanced weapons belong. These weapons have a lot of strengths, but importantly they have weaknesses that do not hold them back. Sometimes they can contend with the META, but one a wrong move and it lights out, even with the right steps there is no guarantee weapons here won’t be rolled over regardless. However, the strength of the A-Tier is its near-immortality. Guns in this tier aren’t expected to be nerfed due to the weaknesses holding them back.

MTZ-762

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The MTZ-762 is a fine weapon that has a strong damage range, fast TTK, manageable recoil, and a high fire rate. It finds itself above the Sidewinder due to the recoil pattern being less RNG and can be mitigated with attachments or just pure skill.

The strong damage range and fast fire rate place this weapon in a perfect spot since it relies heavily on you hitting your shots. But achieving high accuracy with the MTZ-762 isn’t easy, which is why it finds itself in the A-Tier and has a low chance of getting nerfed.

S-Tier Battle Rifle

The best of the best and creme-de-la-creme. There are no weapons that can match the S-Tier except the S-Tier themselves. These weapons have extremely powerful stats like high damage, high accuracy, and low recoil, but most importantly they have almost zero weaknesses. Competitive players will want to use guns of this tier for the best chances of winning and to match other META weapons.

BAS-B

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

What is there to say about the single quickest TTK at every single range? The BAS-B will send your opponents to the shadow realm faster than any other weapon in the game while being at any range in the game. Its faster than an SMG in CQC, faster than other BRs or ARs at mid-range, and beats out MRs at long-range (if you can hit your shots)

This complete beast of a weapon only has one flaw and that is its strong recoil. It’s not unmanageable or unruly like the Sidewinder, but it does kick hard and can cause you to miss your shots. So it is labeled as a high-risk, high-reward type of weapon. You may find yourself mowing down opponents or missing crucial shots and getting rolled over by the MTZ Interceptor.

That is our Best Battle Rifle in Warzone Tier List, as the Season 1 META continues to develop we will provide updates so you are always in the loop. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty guides, news, and updates below!