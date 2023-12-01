All New Schematics in MW3 Zombies (& How to Get Them)

MWZ’s crafting system just got a whole lot bigger with the new Schematics from Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1. We’re here to show you what to expect from these latest materials and how to get them.

What Are the New Schematics in MW3 Zombies Season 1?

You can anticipate the following new Schematics for MW3 Zombies:

Golden Armor Plate – Automatically repairs plates over time with additional damage resistance

– Automatically repairs plates over time with additional damage resistance Dog Bone – Summon a Hellhound companion

– Summon a Hellhound companion Aether Blade – Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and boomerang-like combat style

Those who have been playing MW3 Zombies will undoubtedly recognize the Dog Bone ability, as it functions similarly to the Friendly Dog Easter Egg. But now, you won’t have to worry about getting those grotesque flesh since you can simply attach this new Schematic to your Rucksack.

Image Source: Activision

The Golden Armor Plate will be an excellent resource for both team-based and solo players, considering the numerous times when zombies have annoyingly broken your gear. I, for one, will be picking this up immediately to make those higher Threat levels more accessible.

As for MW3 Zombies’ combat side, the Aether Blade will undoubtedly come in handy with its infinite ammo. It also has the capability to locate its nearest target for an attack and then return to you shortly afterward.

MW3 Zombies’ new Schematics will be available on launch day for Season 1. You’ll be able to obtain these plans by completing Act missions or in random caches/boss fights. High-level enemies typically drop valuable items, so you may want to test your luck in the red zone. However, I would suggest having a team before heading in since it can be extremely challenging to do it alone.

Like previous blueprints, the latest ones will undoubtedly include a cooldown time that can either last for a few hours or a day.

That does it for our guide on MW3 Zombies’ new Schematics for Season 1. For more content, be sure to check out the upcoming season’s roadmap or explore any of the relevant links below.