Operation Deadbolt showcases an abundance of objective-based quests across the Urzikstan map. So, if you want to know what to expect for the MWZ storyline, here’s a list of all MW3 Zombies Act missions.

How to Complete All Act Missions in MW3 Zombies

The MW3 Zombies campaign currently features three Acts that can only be unlocked after completing the previous tier. Those tuning into Season 1’s launch may want to start preparing for the new end-game content with the Dark Aether Rifts. That means you’ll need to go through each Act to access this upcoming feature with the following missions:

MW3 Zombies Act 1 Missions

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Missions Objectives Rewards Direct Line -Ping a Contract in the Tac Map

-Complete a Contract

-Exfil -Jugger-Nog Can Acquisition

-1,500 XP Treasure Hunter Open 25 caches -Instant Insanity Sticker

-1,500 XP Road Rage -Kill 30 zombies by running them over a vehicle

–Repair 1 vehicle tire -Stamin-Up Can Acquisition

-1,500 XP Wall Power -Purchase a weapon from a Wall Buy

-Kill 50 zombies with a Wall Buy weapon -Get Smoked Emblem

-1,500 XP Firepower –Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 1

-Eliminate 50 zombies with the Level 1 Pack-a-Punch gun -Uncommon Aether Tool Acquisition

-1,500 XP Take Up Arms -Purchase a weapon from the Mystery Box

-Kill 50 zombies with the Mystery Box weapon -Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod Acquisition

-1,500 XP Interceptor -Eliminate all Convoy Mercenaries

-Collect Stronghold Keycard dropped by Mercenary Convoy -Bone Rattle Weapon

-1,500 XP Freezer Burn -Slow 50 zombies with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod

-Slow 5 Hellhounds with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod -Baseball Fan Calling Card

-1,500 XP Minelayer -Kill 25 zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade

-Eliminate 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade -Rare Aether Tool Acquisition

-1,500 XP Pit Stop Fully refuel 3 different vehicles at a gas station -Double XP Token Consumable

-1,500 XP Saboteur -Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

-Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors

-Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter

-Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Schematic -Hamlet Charm

-1,500 XP Automated Backup Activate 3 Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards -Death Perception Can Acquisition

-1,500 XP Infiltrator -Obtain a Stronghold Keycard (from Mercenaries)

-Clear out a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold

-Retrieve the Terminus Outcomes Record from the Stronghold Safe -Raw Aetherium Crystal Acquisition

-3,000 XP Hands Off -Kill 20 zombies with a Sentry Gun

-Eliminate 10 Mercenaries with a Sentry Gun

-Acquire the Cyphered Tablet (will most likely drop from enemies from Sentry Gun kills) -Mayhem on Wheels Calling Card

-1,500 XP Blasted -Destroy armor on zombies with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod (found in higher Threat tiers)

-Acquire the Cyphered Tablet -Napalm Ammo Mod Acquisition

-1,500 XP Bring ‘Em On -Kill 50 zombies with the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade

-Eliminate Special or Elite enemies with the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade

-Acquire Cyphered Tablet -Double Weapon XP Token Consumable

-1,500 XP Hostile Takeover -Loot 3 safes (Raid Weapon Stash Contracts)

-Kill 50 enemies while drilling safes -Masked and Angry Charm

-1,500 XP Chaperone -Complete an Escort Contract

-Kill 75 zombies during a single Escort Contract

-Keep the ACV’s health above 50%

-Exfil with the Quick Revive Acquisition -Rare Aether Tool Acquisition

-1,500 XP Nest Wrecker -Get a gas mask (Mercenaries often drop them)

-Destroy an Aether Nest

-Acquire a Cyphered Tablet -Shatter Blast Ammo Mod Acquisition

-1,500 XP Where’s Dr. Jansen? -Complete an Outlast Contract

-Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet

-Exfil -Ride or Die Calling Card

-3,000 XP Extraction (Story Mission) -Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates

-Bring Dr. Jansen in for question -Rage and Fire Loading Screen

-3,000 XP

MW3 Zombies Act 2 Missions

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Missions Objectives Rewards Same Day Delivery -Complete a Cargo Delivery Contract

-Destroy the enemy helicopter during the Cargo Delivery Contract

-Destroy the vehicle after completing the Contract -Refined Aether Crystal Acquisition

-3,000 XP Safe Cracker -Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract

-Kill 30 zombies near the safe drill

-Do not allow the safe drill to pause

-Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula -Quick Revive Can Acquisition

-2,000 XP Ascension Use a Redploy Drone to free fall or parachute to a different Threat Zone -Pistol Partner Emblem

-2,000 XP Merc Cleanup -Kill 20 Mercenaries in Merc Camps

-Loot 3 Merc Camps caches -Deadshot Daiquiri Acquisition

-2,000 XP Reaper -Collect 15 items from Harvester Orbs

-Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs -PhD Flopper Can Acquisition

-2,000 XP Guardian Angel -Heal Operators 20 times with the Healing Aura Field Upgrade -Epic Aether Tool Acquisition

-2,000 XP Shocked -Stun 25 zombies with the Dead Wire Ammo Mod

-Stun 5 special zombies with Dead Wire Ammo Mod -Madness Sticker

-2,000 XP More Firepower -Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 2 (Medium Threat level)

-Kill 75 zombies with the gun

-Kill a special zombie with the weapon -Survivors Calling Card

-2,000 XP Bounty Hunter -Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler

-Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mimic

-Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Disciple -Dead Wire Ammo Mod Acquisition

-2,000 XP Essence of Aether -Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms

-Collect the Essence Sample from the container at Rostova Shops at Levin Resort

-Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City -Speed Cola Can Acquisition

-2,000 XP Heist -Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

-Collect the Essence Container from an Aether Extractor -Cranial Adjustment Charm

-3,000 XP Mind Control -Turn 20 zombies with the Brain Rot Ammo Mod (Toxic Damage)

-Allow 25 zombies to be killed by a turned-zombie -Elemental Pop Acquisition

-2,500 XP Frost Bite -Freeze 50 zombies with Frost Blast Field Upgrade

-Freeze 5 Mimics with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade -Double XP Token Consumable

-2,500 XP Exterminator -Complete a Spore Control Contract

-Finish the Contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds

-Obtain the Rare Aether Tool Schematic and Exfil -Bad Biker Calling Card

-2,500 XP Shepherd (Story Mission) -Deploy to Neutralizer Test Site

-Successfully test the Neutralizer -Warmegeddon Vehicle Skin

-5,000 XP

MW3 Zombies Act 3 Missions

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Missions Objectives Rewards Two Factor Authentication -Complete a Defend Ground Station Contract

-Kill 20 Mercenaries during the Contract

-Maintain the computer’s health above 60%

-Exfil with the Death Perception Schematic -Flawless Aetherium Crystal Acquisition

-3,000 XP Firestarter -Ignite 50 zombies Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

-Ignite 5 Special zombies with ammo mod -Epic Aether Tool Acquisition

-2,500 XP Ghosted -Kill 20 Mercenaries with the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade active

-Kill 100 zombies with the Field Upgrade active -Saw Blade Emblem

-2,500 XP Alternate Current -Hit 10 Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade

-Kill 50 zombies with the Field Upgrade -Brain Rot Ammo Mod Acquisition

-2,500 XP Most Firepower -Pack-a-Punch a weapon Level 3 (High Threat zone)

-Kill 100 zombies with the weapon

-Kill the Megabomb with the Level 3 gun -Carnage Charm

-2,500 XP Paint the Target -Kill 20 Mercenaries with a Precision Airstrike

-Hit a Mercenary Convoy with a Precision Airstrike

-Hit a Merc Camp with a Precision Airstrike -Tombstone Can Acquisition

-2,500 XP Crash and Burn Shoot down 3 enemy helicopters -Double Weapon XP Token Consumable

-2,500 XP Storm the Castle -Take down and complete a Merc Camp

-Clear a Merc Stronghold

-Defeat the Warlord (Legacy’s Fortress)

-Collect Strauss’s Research -Malicious Marrow Weapon

-3,000 XP Closing Time -Enter the Aether Storm

-Kill 50 zombies in the storm

-Defeat the Stormcaller inside the Aether Storm -Legendary Aether Tool Acquisition

-2,500 XP Spring Cleaning Clear an Infested Stronghold in High Threat Zone -Death Rig Sticker

-2,500 XP Holdout -Complete an Outlast Contract

-Kill 50 zombies inside the corrupted space

-Exfil with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Schematic -Ray Gun Acquisition

-2,500 XP Defeat Zakhaev (Story Misson) -Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold

-Cleanse the Exclusion Zone -The Bone Collector Operator Skin

-10,000 XP

The Story Missions toward the end of the Acts can only be unlocked after you finish the rest of the Tier quests. These special objectives can be replayed any time, marked with an Exfil icon on the map.

Although you can solely have one mission active at the start of your run, you can trigger the next phase upon completion. I recommend checking out the following task to see which tools you need beforehand, just in case you have enough time to settle some others.

Things could change with the release of round-based Zombies mode, which will likely stray away from MWZ’s linear storyline.

Now that you know all the Act missions in MW3 Zombies, check out our ranking of the best weapons to prepare yourself even more for Operation Deadbolt. You can also explore any of the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.