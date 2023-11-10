How to Use Inhibitors to Help Destroy Spores in MW3 Zombies

With the release of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can participate in the all-new contract missions to earn cash and boost your tier rank. We’re here to assist you with this endeavor by showing you how to use the Inhibitors to help destroy spores.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Spore Control Contract Guide

For starters, you can find the Spore Control contract in MW3 Zombies by pinging its egg-shaped icon on the map. You’ll then trigger the location of the Inhibitors, which you must pick up to start the next task. The Inhibitor will be placed in your Tactical, with a maximum of two in your equipment (grab them all if you’re going solo.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve located the items, you can start heading toward the blue-colored circles on your mini-map in order to discover egg-shaped spores. As the contract instructs, players will need to use the Inhibitors to help destroy the spores by placing the device next to it and then shooting the egg once it turns red.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You won’t be able to shoot the spore without the Inhibitor, as it will not take damage otherwise. Players must also be mindful of its harmful attacks, where the spores will gradually emit a pulse. It will take a few seconds to turn red, so watch your back for zombies until it changes colors.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you start shooting it, you should see a bar above it, and it shouldn’t take too long to destroy it. Players will still need to attack the other remaining spores, with a total of six locations around a particular vicinity.

When all six spore locations have been dealt with, you’ll be given your cash rewards for the Spore Control contract, as well as gifts from the Reward Rift. The task will also help you complete one of the first MW3 Zombies tier missions, Direct Line, and you can start to exfil to fulfill the remaining requirements.

Hopefully, you now better understand how to use the Inhibitors to help destroy the spores. For more tips and tricks on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Ray Gun.