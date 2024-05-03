Best Call Of Duty Merch & Gifts For 2024: Our Top 13 Picks

Call Of Duty has been around since the early-2000s and love for the game has only increased over the years. This means fans can range from your teenage cousin to your camo-clad dad and everyone in between! If you are looking for the perfect gift for the Call Of Duty fan in your life, or even something for yourself this payday, look no further. Check out our top 13 best Call Of Duty merch gifts for 2024!

Image Source: Call of Duty Store

Best Gift For: The Beginner.

Key Features: 100% cotton unisex t-shirt Available in sizes S – 2XL Screen printed image

Why We Chose It: We all know someone who always dies first but is never truly beaten! This soft cotton t-shirt with bold print is a fun way of showing that they may get knocked down but they never give up the fight. This great piece of Call Of Duty merch comes in sizes from small to 2 XL in a regular fit perfect for everyday wear.

Suitable For: All ages and genders.

Image Source: Call of Duty Store

Best Gift For: The Tech Lover.

Key Features: A bright and stylish adjustable Apple Watch strap Made from 100% Silicone for durability and elasticity Fully adjustable

Why We Chose It: This is the perfect merch gift for the Apple Watch-wearing Call Of Duty fan. The unique tri-color camo effect and small COD logo are ideal for players who prefer more understated wearable merch.

Suitable For: Anyone with an Apple Watch.

Image Source: Call of Duty Store

Best Gift For: The Ultimate Fan

Key Features: Made from PU and Resin Built in LEDs Battle-worn surface treatment Includes certificate of authenticity

Why We Chose It: This is the ultimate gift for an extra special Call Of Duty player. The almost 17-inch ray gun replica sits atop a mystery box made to look as battle-worn as possible. As collectible Call Of Duty merch goes, this is the absolute G.O.A.T. and truly something to display with pride.

Suitable For: Serious collectors only.

Best Gift For: Teenage Gamers

Key Features: Lights up with LEDs Iconic Ghost mask design Holds and charges your smartphone or controller

Why We Chose It: There is nothing worse than sitting down to game with your friends only to find your controller’s batteries have died. Let Lieutenant ‘Ghost’ Riley keep your tech fully charged with the patented R.E.S.T system! The sleek camo design column can also hold and charge your smartphone as you play, making this the ultimate gift for gamers who need to be ready to go at all times.

Suitable For: Age 15 +

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Coffee Fiends

Key Features: 11 oz mug BPA-free ceramic Microwave and dishwasher safe

Why We Chose It: We love the large capacity of this ceramic mug which is perfect for your daily caffeine boost. Its bold greeting-card style slogan reads ‘Next Holidays Drop By Verdansk’, a great accompaniment to a long Call Of Duty session.

Suitable For: Age 15+

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Console Players

Key Features: Two high-rise thumbsticks 4-pronged design Extra grip Iconic COD taskforce imagery

Why We Chose It: If you game too hard and for too long your controller’s thumbsticks can get worn down unless you do something about it! These durable thumbstick covers from Kontrol Freek can click into place effortlessly and add a level of control and agility you have never experienced before. You will be in complete control no matter how sweaty the game or your hands become.

Suitable For: Hardcore gamers.

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Gamer Parents

Key Features: 100% combed ringspun cotton 3-popper closing Fully machine washable Available in 12 colors Comes in long sleeve or short sleeve

Why We Chose It: We adore these cute baby vests for the humorous Call Of Duty slogan pun and amazing range of colors! You can even choose long-sleeve or short-sleeve styles to suit your baby’s needs. These are a great gift for a new parent who loves to spend their free time jumping into a game of Call Of Duty.

Suitable For: Newborn to 24 months

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Gamer Dads

Key Features: Bi-fold wallet Original Call Of Duty artwork Cool blue camo colors 3-card slots with cash slot and space for an ID

Why We Chose It: This slimline wallet is a cool nod to your favorite game with its blue and gray camo print and Call Of Duty artwork. On one side is the iconic skull imagery while on the other is the Call Of Duty game title, with plenty of room inside to store cards and cash!

Suitable For: Age 7 +

Image Source: G2A

Best Gift For: Dedicated Xbox Gamers

Key Features: COD Points to spend on COD MW III or Warzone Xbox only Global key

Why We Chose It: Gift cards are a great way to let show someone you care but let the choose their own present. With Call Of Duty MWIII and Warzone Points, you or your friend can buy cosmetics and gear you desire to make your gaming experience even better.

Suitable For: Xbox Players Age 18+

Image Source: Walmart

Best Gift For: Collectors

Key Features: Bronze-washed wall plaque featuring COD icon Ghost Zombie night vision metallic poster 8 collectors edition enamel pins 4 special edition lithographs

Why We Chose It: The biggest Call Of Duty fans deserve the best and most exclusive collectible merch. Inside the Bravo Six exclusive packaging are 4″ x 6″ special edition lithographs to display and amazing enamel pins to pin to your bag or jacket. The Ghost wall plaque can be hung by your computer with pride alongside the spooky night vision poster—the perfect gift to complete a COD collection.

Suitable For: COD’s biggest fan

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: COD Obsessed Kids

Key Features: 4 micro action figures – 2 desert soldiers + 2 mercenaries Fully poseable Detachable armor and weapons Includes buildable desert-themed environment Include 5 weapons and a muzzle flash attachment

Why We Chose It: Call Of Duty is strictly for over 18s so the closest a kid will get to play is with these fully-poseable action figures. Each soldier and mercenary comes with weaponry which attaches to their jointed arms before the battle can begin. Set up your battlefield and pick a side: will you be the heroic soldiers or the brave mercenaries?

Suitable For: Age 10+

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Teenagers

Key Features: 4.6″ tall Made from durable vinyl Collectible COD packaging

Why We Chose It: The legendary Ghost now comes as a smooth and durable vinyl figure to display in your room. The Youtooz collectible toy can be left in its bold COD design packaging or removed and placed near your gaming setup to keep you company as you play.

Suitable For: Age 15+

Image Source: Amazon

Best Gift For: Party People

Key Features: For 3 to 5 players Includes the board, cards, tokens, tiles, and more!

Why We Chose It: Bring the fun and excitement of Call Of Duty to your next party with the K/D Party Game by Wilder! Challenge your friends with a strategy game, concoct some thrilling dares and see who is the bravest among you. The game has everything you need for a hilarious night in with up to five friends.

Suitable For: A party of five.

