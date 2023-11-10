Can You Play MW3 Zombies Solo?

The Call of Duty franchise has been generally known to be a multiplayer experience with a minor emphasis on single-player mechanics. So, if you are curious about the series’ latest mode, we’ll explain whether or not you can play MW3 Zombies solo.

Is There Solo Play in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Like DMZ, you can play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo.

The only problem is the fact that it will be much more challenging as a lone wolf, especially if you dive deeper into the threat zones. Luckily, you’ll still have the chance to assimilate with other players whenever you need help with a particular task.

A Modern Warfare 3 Intels Drop reveal has indicated a “secret” to help solo players last longer in battle. Although there hasn’t been any indication of what this actually means, Twitter user Geeky Pastimes seems to have found it with a temporary ally. You’ll be able to recruit one of the hellhounds lingering around the map, and they will assist you with a zombie kills for a limited amount of time.

I think I found the secret thing to help solo players!#MWZ @CallofDuty



What a good boy#XboxShare pic.twitter.com/rvICK74b3t — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) November 9, 2023

If you find one of these doghouses, you must place a Chunk of Flesh down to befriend the companion, allowing you to earn the Deadman’s Best Friend achievement. You may be able to find alternative methods to make MW3 Zombies solo play more accessible, and you can always practice around Low Threat areas to develop additional strategies.

How to Play MW3 Zombies Solo

To play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo, turn off the ‘Squad Fill’ button at the bottom-left corner of the lobby.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After you’ve deactivated, it will take a few seconds or minutes to load up the match, thus beginning your solo experience. Keep in mind that Zombies mode does not have any PvP mechanics, so you don’t have to worry about being eliminated by another player.

Now that you know Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can be played solo, you can find out how to get the Ray Gun to improve your performance substantially. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.