Modern Warfare 3 Best Weapons – MW3 Guns Tier List

Modern Warfare 3 is set to bring back new and old fans thanks to the introduction of fan-favorite movement, 2009 maps, and better gunplay. But the most important feature is the brand-new weapons. For your viewing pleasure, we have compiled a tier list of the Modern Warfare 3 best weapons.

Best Weapons in Modern Warfare 3

Weapons are broken down into 8 categories, including: ARs, SMGs, Battle Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Launchers, Sidearms, Marksman Rifles and LMGs. Below is our Tier List for all weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Tier Weapons S MCW, Striker, Rival 9, AMR 9, MTZ-556, SVA 545 A MTZ-762, BAS-B, Renetti, Riveter, Holger 26, WSP Stinger B MTZ Interceptor, MCW 6.8, Pulemyot 762, Lockwood 680, Longbow, KV Inhibitor, COR-45 C PILA

C-Tier Weapons

What is there to say about our one and only C-tiered weapon? Well, it’s a launcher and in the fast-paced and chaotic environment of Modern Warfare 3, it cannot be recommended. Sure it’s fun to dunk on some enemies with the PILA but in all seriousness, it’s not a weapon you’ll want to take into TDM.

PILA

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The one positive of this launcher is that it is perfect for taking down killstreaks. So maybe have your 10th loadout feature the poor PILA for some easy killstreak denials.

B-Tier Weapons

B – Tier holds the most amount of weapons, a total of 7 with a mix of Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Pistols, and LMGs. This tier as a whole is for weapons that aren’t strictly bad but are very underwhelming compared to the higher echelons of this tier list.

MTZ Interceptor

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The MTZ Interceptor is the standout in this tier, it is the better of the two Marksman Rifles beating out the MCW 6.8 due to better damage and easier handling. However, the MCW 6.8 isn’t a bad weapon by any means but takes a backseat to the MTZ. Not to mention that the MCW 6.8 suffers from the success of its brother the MCW, the weapon that sets the gold standard in Modern Warfare 3.

Pulemyot 762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Pulemyot 762 is one of the two LMGs and is by far the worst, it falls short in almost every way compared to its better half. Slow reloads are given for LMGs but the Pulemyot takes longer than the Holger and generally feels like a sluggish, hard-to-handle light machine gun.

Longbow

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

For our Sniper Rifle, we have the Longbow, a one-shot machine that can perform really well in the chaotic environment of Modern Warfare 3. It is quick and can be tuned to be even faster but must sacrifice either range or accuracy. And since quick-scoping has not been the same since 2009, snipers aren’t as viable anymore.

A – Tier Weapons

A – Tier weapons are where all weapons should be. The perfect balance between positives and negatives, dealing incredible damage with slight accuracy issues or handling. The law of equal exchange exists in this tier and we want more weapons to call this place home.

MTZ-762

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

But for now, we have the MTZ-762, the best Battle Rifle up for grabs in Modern Warfare 3. Battle Rifles are a class of weapons that shouldn’t really exist, they are basically Assault Rifles in all but name. The 762 hits hard, has good accuracy, and equal handling to Assault Rifles close to its power level.

Renetti

Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

One of the more surprising entries is the Renetti, a semi-automatic pistol that is completely unremarkable. But with one change can be a complete monster in Modern Warfare 3. The Aftermarket Parts Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit truly transforms this weapon from a C Tier to an A pushing S. A deserved spot for the little gun that could.

Holger 26

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Next, the best performing LMG the Holger 26 can be considered a large mag’d Assault Rifle. It has impressive handling for a gun of its size and has an accuracy level that rivals the best weapons in the game. This package is topped off by a few select attachments that boost this weapon to a memorable spot.

WSP Stinger

Image Source Activision via Twinfinite

Sidearms other than the Renetti are generally underwhelming unless kitted out with an Aftermarket Part, but the WSP Stinger is another story. Similar to the Uzi of old, it is a spitfire of a weapon, that chugs out an impressively high TTK. It does suffer from the success of the Renetti that out damages it in almost all instances.

S – Tier Weapons

The God-Tier, the Crème de la crème, the absolute best Modern Warfare 3 has to offer. Expect to find these weapons featured in your death cams at a high rate. Arguably, there shouldn’t be any weapons in a category such as this, but balancing besides, we have six guns at this rank.

MCW

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you played the MW3 Beta then you know the power of this weapon. The MCW is the reincarnation of the ACR from 2009 and it has done the old weapon justice. It has the single highest TTK of all Assault Rifles and dominates even some SMGs at close range. Pinpoint accuracy allows your shots to count. If you want to dominate your lobby, lock in this monstrous weapon.

Striker

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Striker (better known as the UMP-45) is the revitalized SMG from 2009. Does it fill those large shoes? Yes, it does. This monster can shred at short range and has an impressive TTK at medium range, so do not underestimate this weapon. Despite its high recoil, its accuracy is easily manageable so fast-paced players will want to create a loadout with this gun.

MTZ-556

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Matching the MCW seems like such an impossible feat, but the MTZ-556 makes a really good effort. The MTZ-556 is the official Assault Rifle of its name and tries desperately to keep pace with the best weapon in Modern Warfare 3. Sporting incredible accuracy, good recoil, and good handling. It takes a small hit on damage compared to the MCW but still completely outperforms the rest of the ARs.

Rival 9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Our top four consists of two ARs and two SMGs. The final standout SMG is the Rival 9, a completely unstoppable movement monster. You’ll be slipping and sliding through entire maps with incredible speed and surprisingly good accuracy at both the hip and ADS. Thanks to the new Tac-Stance, the positives of the Rival 9 are enhanced.

That was our Best Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 – MW3 Weapons Tier List.