The Modern Warfare 3 Beta is well underway, and players are already flocking to a specific weapon. The MCW is the king of the hill with impressive stats and absolutely no weaknesses to speak of. Thanks to this quick discovery, we have compiled the best MCW class for the MW3 Beta so you can dominate your foes on the battlefield.

Best MCW Class for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MCW Attachments

The MCW (also known as the ACR back in the day) is the single best assault rifle in the MW3 Beta, and for good reason. Its TTK is the highest of the ARs and has unparalleled accuracy beside it, with sports SMG-like handling to tie it off into a neat overpowered package. This weapon has zero weaknesses. It is a monster at long range and can still dominate at close range, thanks to its handling and Tac-Stance. If you’re looking for a competitive edge, be sure to run the MCW with these attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : KR-Midnight 13″

: KR-Midnight 13″ Rear Grip : RB Talon-X3 Grip

: RB Talon-X3 Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Optic: MK.23 Reflector

Be mindful that the Optic is always a personal preference, so slap on whichever sight you prefer. The rest of the attachments further boost the accuracy and damage of this weapon without sacrificing too much of its already impressive handling. The 40-round mag is optimal for securing multi-kills with the increased health pool of operators.

Best MCW Class Perks

Image Source: Activision

Perks have undergone a significant change for the first time in years. We now have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses. The MCW is already a lightweight and fast weapon, so we have chosen perks/gear that will continue highlighting that advantage.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

We start with the Quick Grip Gloves to allow the MCW’s incredible mobility to not be a hindrance; the gloves allow you to draw your weapon as if you’re imitating Clint Eastwood. The Climbing Boots allow you to traverse vertical ground without any risk of fall damage and with incredible speed. Finally, we add the Tac Mask to reduce their effects to keep you safe from pesky flashes or stuns.

Best MCW Class Equipment

Equipment looks and acts the same in Modern Warfare 3 but with one unique difference: the addition of the ‘Vest.’ Vests give players bonuses similar to perks, and it’s vital that you pick the right equipment.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest increases Tac Sprint duration and recharge time, so it’s perfect for running around the map like an unstoppable freight train. The Breacher Drone is the newest lethal added to the game, and it’s a monster for grabbing strategic kills and allowing you to send it deep into enemy territory and collect an easy shutdown. Flashbangs will get you into places you have no right to be, and finally, the ACS is the perfect strategic equipment to secure points in Domination or Hardpoint.

And there you have it, the best MCW class for the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. Expect the setup to change once the full game launches on November 10. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.