Best MCW Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

The old ACR is back in action and what a splash it has made. From the first few weeks of the Beta to the entire preseason and finally into Season 1 of MW3 and Warzone. This weapon has been at the top for a long time, so let’s check out the best way to build the MCW.

Best MCW Loadout in Warzone

Best MCW Attachments

It’s no surprise that a weapon that dominates the multiplayer will also come out of the gate swinging. The MCW’s incredible accuracy and strong damage range allows the weapon to pick off enemy operators at longer ranges or completely dismantle teams at short to medium range.

There is very little that the MCW cannot do and thanks to its handling, it is one of the fastest ARs for mobility.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : XTEN Ported 290

: XTEN Ported 290 Barrel : SL Crater Heavy Barrel

: SL Crater Heavy Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine : 40 Round Magazine

: 40 Round Magazine Optic: Slate Reflector

While the MCW is an incredibly accurate weapon we do not want any inconsistencies during a Warzone match so we stick on the XTEN Ported 290 to nullify any recoil or accuracy issues. The Bruen Pivot Grip is honestly the best underbarrel as its benefits vastly outweigh the costs of increasing gun stability. For the long sightlines of Warzone and extended gunfights, we look to use the SL Crater Heavy Barrel for better damage and range to ensure we are taking fights with the best chances to win.

Finally, we have the Slate Reflector as our clean optic of choice and the 40-round magazine to keep us in the fight. You can trade the 40-round for a 60-round drum but expect your ADS speeds to take a big hit.

Best MCW Perks

A few new perks are thrown into the Warzone formula to open up new strategies and offer players more diverse loadout builds. For that reason, we have tinkered with these additions and come up with the best perks we can find.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Shrapnel

: Shrapnel Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: Resolute

Double Time is a must-have for any fast-paced player looking to cross sightlines in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Shrapnel and Resupply are a duo that gain immense value from one another. The former causes your grenades to explode and fire shrapnel across the battlefield, enemies hit are slowed and their health regen stopped. Coupled with Resupply it constantly provides you with Tactical and Lethal equipment that makes the duo very strong together.

Finally, we have Resolute, a brand new perk that offers a burst of movement speed when we are hit by bulletfire. Thanks to MW3’s movement mechanics we can use this perk to escape unwinnable situations and turn them on their heads.

Best MCW Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MCW Attachments

The MCW (also known as the ACR back in the day) has taken MW3 by storm, emerging as one of, if not the best weapon right now. It tore through the Beta and continued its dominance during the preseason, but now we have entered Season 1 is it still a monster?

The answer is a resounding, yes. For those who want an incredibly strong assault rifle, be sure to follow the attachment list below.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : KR-Midnight 13″

: KR-Midnight 13″ Rear Grip : RB Talon-X3 Grip

: RB Talon-X3 Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

Be mindful that the Optic is always a personal preference, so slap on whichever sight you prefer. The rest of the attachments further boost the accuracy and damage of this weapon without sacrificing too much of its already impressive handling. The 40-round mag is optimal for securing multi-kills with the increased health pool of operators.

Best MCW Perks

Image Source: Activision

Perks have undergone a significant change for the first time in years. We now have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses. The MCW is already a lightweight and fast weapon, so we have chosen perks/gear that will continue highlighting that advantage.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

We start with the Quick Grip Gloves to allow the MCW’s incredible mobility to not be a hindrance; the gloves allow you to draw your weapon as if you’re imitating Clint Eastwood. The Climbing Boots allow you to traverse vertical ground without any risk of fall damage and with incredible speed. Finally, we add the Tac Mask to reduce its effects to keep you safe from pesky flashes or stuns.

And there you have it, the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.