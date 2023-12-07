Warzone Season 1 is now underway and players are wondering what the best assault rifle in Warzone to take into Urzikstan is for the best chances of catching a Warzone win. Fret not as we have compiled a tier list for your viewing pleasure so you can find the right AR for you.

Best Assault Rifle in Warzone Tier List

Assault Rifles are the bread and butter of any Call of Duty game, across the years they make up the vast majority of players’ loadouts and chosen weapons due to their ease of use. An assault rifle can be tuned for extremely long ranges with its laser accuracy, or contend with SMGs for close-quarters combat. They are the Swiss army knife of weaponry, but there is a layered tier list within this category. Below are our rankings on the new MW3 ARs for Warzone Season 1.

Tier Weapons S SVA 545, MCW, DG 58, Holger 556 A FR 5.56, RAM-7 B MTZ-556

We will continue to update as Season 1’s META is defined and redefined over the months.

B-Tier Assault Rifles

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are either held back by their weaknesses or completely overshadowed by other weapons. Unless they receive some love from Sledgehammer Games or the better weapons are nerfed, they will continue to underperform.

MTZ-556

In Warzone, TTK is the most important factor and while the MTZ-556 has a nice damage profile and fire rate, it suffers from a strong recoil that can make its TTK unreliable. Coupled with the fact that other assault rifles in both MW3 and Warzone outclass it, there isn’t much reason to take this AR over any other.

Attachments can bridge the gap somewhat, but you will likely find yourself in a duel that was lost based on your weapon choice alone.

A-Tier Assault Rifles

A place for perfectly balanced weapons. They have their strengths and their weaknesses but are not held down or overshadowed by better weapons. They can contend with the META and perform in it despite their weaknesses on paper, but on the flip side, they aren’t expected to be nerfed or buffed. Weapons in this category should remain at their power for a long time to come.

FR 5.56

The first 3-round-burst assault rifle can be a devastating weapon. Previously in MW2, burst weapons were a laughing stock that couldn’t compare with the worst weapons in the game. Thankfully, Sledgehammer Games has tuned these weapons to be some of the best this time around.

The FR 5.56 takes advantage of this with incredible damage, fast fire rate, and easy recoil control. Slipping on some attachments makes this weapon an even more formidable beast than before.

S-Tier Assault Rifles

The absolute God-Tier weapons have a reserved place in this tier. They are undoubtedly the best weapons, with almost no weaknesses, and have the highest damage, and the cleanest accuracy. Those looking to get a leg up on the competition should read carefully and choose one of the below weapons. But be warned, weapons of this tier are volatile and are the most likely candidates for nerfs by Sledgehammer Games.

SVA 545

Who could have guessed that the basic assault rifle that all players start with at level 1 is one of the single best weapons in the entire game? Its laser accuracy, high damage profile, and exceptional fire rate make the SVA 545 a monster in Warzone or MW3.

You cannot go wrong building this weapon. Even the health increase does little to stop the SVA 545 as it shreds through squads like no other weapon. Do yourself a favor and grab the SVA for a quick and easy Warzone win.

Holger 556

My personal favorite weapon of choice makes a return and I’m happy to report it is one of the top-performing weapons in Warzone during Season 1. It has the second-highest TTK of all Assault Rifles in the Warzone environment and can be tuned with the correct attachments for laser accuracy and range that rivals medium-distance snipers.

The one weakness that held it back in MW3 was its lower mobility than other Assault Rifles, but in Warzone this negative is almost irrelevant as players should bring an SMG for CQC engagements. Thanks to this, the Holger 556 can shine at the top of the food chain.

DG 58

To some, this may be a surprise, to others they already knew during pre-season that this weapon was going to be a dominant force. We suspected that the DG 58 was going to make waves and that hypothesis was quickly confirmed with Season 1 of Warzone.

The DG 58 runs rampant through the map with pinpoint accurate shots, a high fire rate, and the best damage of any AR. It has almost no weaknesses and can be slotted with a 2.5x scope for some of the best ranged gunfights an AR can offer. If you want to know what the best Assault Rifle is right now; the answer is the DG 58.

That is our Best Assault Rifle in Warzone Tier List and we will strive to update it as the META defines itself for Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and updates.